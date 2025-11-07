LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday renewed his attack on the Mahagathbandhan following the conclusion of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 first phase. PM Modi alleged that the “people of jungle raj” who are eager to regain power have no real intention of serving the public or working for their welfare.

People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything: PM Modi (Representative Imge: PM Modi Gallery)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 7, 2025 18:09:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday renewed his attack on the Mahagathbandhan following the conclusion of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 first phase. PM Modi alleged that the “people of jungle raj” who are eager to regain power have no real intention of serving the public or working for their welfare. 

… I have before me a vast power of women whose blessings have always been upon all of us, upon the NDA, and I am grateful to the women’s power of Bihar. In the first phase of elections, there has been a tremendous turnout for the NDA candidates… I have come to seek your support, your cooperation, and your blessings…,” PM Modi said at a rally here.

PM Modi Says ‘Jungle Raj’ Leaders Intimidate Poor and Weaker Sections

During the rally, PM Modi said, “You can imagine why these Jungle Raj people are so desperate to return to power. They don’t want to serve the public. They want to rob the public at gunpoint, rob them… This is their plan… This is the sound of Jungle Raj. This is an attempt to intimidate sisters and daughters, the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, and backward and extremely backward communities… People of jungle raj can never build anything. They are the epitome of destruction and misery.”

PM Modi Calls RJD Manifesto ‘Packet of Lies’ 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sounding the poll bugle in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Friday, took a sarcastic jab at the Opposition’s ‘rift-ridden’ Mahagathbandhan alliance, claiming that the Congress “does not have faith” in its ally RJD’s manifesto, which he said was “a packet of lies”.

Aurangabad district, located in the south of Bihar, is one of the 20 districts where polls will be held during the second phase of the State’s Assembly elections. The district contains six assembly constituencies, namely Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, and Rafiganj.

PM Modi Claims RJD Forced Congress to Give Up CM Post 

Speculation has been rife over an alleged rift in the Mahagathbandhan. While the alliance partners, including Congress, have denied such claims, PM Modi had earlier claimed that the RJD “forcefully” took the Chief Ministerial post from Congress despite the latter’s objections during the negotiation phase during the election preparations.

Bihar Election Phase 2 Date 

On November 6, voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and others will be included in the second phase.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 6:09 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Assembly electionsBihar Election 2025Bihar Electionsbiharelectionnewscongressmahagathbandhanpm modi’rjd

‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

