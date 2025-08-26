LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet approved the new Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 (BIPPP-2025) to encourage industries in the state. Know the details.

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy (Credit -Nitish Kumar Twitter handle)
Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy (Credit -Nitish Kumar Twitter handle)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: August 26, 2025 14:24:54 IST

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the new Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 (BIPPP-2025), aimed at encouraging industries in the state.

The decision came on the heels of the BIADA Amnesty Policy 2025, which includes providing multiple benefits to investors — 1. Subsidy 2. Land for free of cost. 3. Disputes related to the land allocated will be resolved, and 4. All facilities will be provided to entrepreneurs within the next six months.

Features Of BIPPP-2025

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed about the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 (BIPPP-2025). As per a post by him on X, the new initiative includes –

  1. Interest subvention of up to 40 crore rupees,
  2. For new units, reimbursement of net SGST up to 300 per cent of the approved project cost for 14 years, 
  3. Capital subsidy of up to 30 per cent, 
  4. The limit for export promotion will be 40 lakh rupees per year for a period of 14 years. 

The post added that under this initiative, assistance will be provided for skill development, environmental protection, use of renewable energy, reimbursement of stamp duty and land conversion fees, support to private industrial parks, and patent registration and quality certification.

Nitish Kumar Said The Initiative Will Create Jobs

Free land allocation will be provided to promote investment, it stated, adding that industrial units investing more than 100 crore and creating more than 1000 direct jobs will be allocated up to 10 acres of land free of cost.

To avail the benefits under this Industrial Package 2025, investors will be required to apply before March 31, 2026.

The chief minister said that the new Industrial Package 2025 will help in providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth in 5 years.

Bihar Assembly Elections To Be Held In Oct, Nov This Year

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making announcements in the state. He has announced jobs for youths, subsidised electricity and new packages for women too.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. 

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionsBIPPP 2025Nitish Kumar

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy
Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy
Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy
Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Cabinet Approves Industrial Investment Promotion Package After BIADA Amnesty Policy

