Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Urges 'Record Turnout' As Phase 1 Voting Begins Across 121 Seats

Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Urges 'Record Turnout' As Phase 1 Voting Begins Across 121 Seats

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 voting began across 121 seats. Chirag Paswan urged high turnout and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegations. Over 3.75 crore voters, including 10.72 lakh new electors and 122 women candidates, will decide key leaders’ fate.

Bihar votes today. Big leaders in the fray, 122 women candidates. (Photo: ANI)
Bihar votes today. Big leaders in the fray, 122 women candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 6, 2025 09:54:24 IST

Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Urges 'Record Turnout' As Phase 1 Voting Begins Across 121 Seats

Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday urged voters to participate enthusiastically in the “festival of democracy.” Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said, “I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote. I hope Bihar registers record turnout in today’s first phase.”

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s accusations of “vote theft,” Paswan questioned why the Congress is not pursuing legal action if it believes its claims are credible. “After you raise objections, the Election Commission issues the SIR, yet you still object. If they have so much confidence in their information, they should go to court,” he said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference, alleged “large-scale voter fraud” in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Voting begins in Bihar

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state’s 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh ‘new electors’ and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

122 women candidates in fray

A total of 122 women candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls. Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.

Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats in the first phase, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from CPI(ML). There will be friendly fights for a few seats among constituents of the Mahagathbandhan.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. 

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:54 AM IST
