Bihar Election 2025: Top Jan Suraaj Candidates Leading Prashant Kishor’s Mission to Redefine State Politics

As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results are around the corner, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is trying to make its mark as a political power that cannot be easily ignored. They are now presenting fresh, diverse, and reform-driven candidates. This is effectively breaking the age-old caste-based alignments.

Preeti Kinnar and Ritesh Ranjan Pandey Up in Arms

One of the most prominent figures of Jan Suraaj is Preeti Kinnar, who is the first transgender person in Bihar contesting for a seat in Bhore (SC) and is the first transgender person in Bihar to be represented as a legislative candidate. Her candidacy is the very reflection of the party’s avant-garde and encompassing stance. At the same time, the Bhojpuri singer and youth icon Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, who is contesting in Kargahar, is attracting an enormous audience with his charm and the entertainment industry’s backing.

Grassroots and Professional Voices Getting Stronger

In Madhepura, the social worker Shashi Kumar Yadav has become the main character with his close connection to the grassroots. Likewise, Iftikhar Alam in Gaura Bauram and Shoaib Khan in Darbhanga Rural are representing the minority rights activism, which gives the party a good reputation in the eyes of the people from the marginalized communities.

Doctors, Youth, and Change Agents All Together

In Muzaffarpur, Dr. Amit Kumar Das is advocating for a developmental sector that is primarily concerned with health and education. Chanchal Singh from Raghopur and Abhishek Kumar from Alauli (SC) are living proof of Jan Suraaj’s plan to uplift young, educated candidates who can relate to voters seeking transformation.

With the organizational skills of Kishor and a narrative that puts the public first, Jan Suraaj is changing the political landscape of Bihar in 2025.