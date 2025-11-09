Bihar Election Battle: When Will Bihar Phase-1 And Phase-2 Results Be Out ?

Bihar is in the buzz of massive political campaigns, rallies and waves of promises on development of Bihar. Phase 1 of polling is already over – that was scheduled on November 6, 2025, and the last phase – i.e. Phase 2 is all set to be executed on November 11.

And the most awaited day- the result day is on November 14, 2025. The election will decide the fate of 243 assembly constituencies across Bihar.

As soon as the election schedule was declared, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state. The first phase includes 121 seats, while the second phase will cover 122 assembly seats across multiple districts.

Phase 1 Voting Records Highest Turnout

The first phase of the Bihar election, held on November 6, 2025, witnessed a high voter turnout of 64.66%, marking a strong participation across the state.

Polling concluded peacefully in all 121 constituencies. Security forces managed law and order effectively, ensuring smooth voting in both urban and rural areas.

The Election Commission stated that the response from voters reflected growing interest in the state’s political process. Counting of votes from this phase will be carried out along with the second phase on November 14.

Phase 2 Voting on November 11

Bihar will conduct its second phase of voting on November 11, 2025, covering 122 assembly constituencies. This phase will decide the future of several key districts including Purnia, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jamui, and Rohtas. The Election Commission has deployed additional security and polling personnel to ensure safe and fair voting.

Authorities have urged voters to participate in large numbers to strengthen the democratic process. Counting of votes for both phases will be held on November 14, 2025, and results will decide the next Bihar government.

Counting and Results on November 14

The counting of votes for both phases of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be conducted on November 14, as per the Election Commission.

Results will be announced the same day, determining the next ruling party for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. All electronic voting machines (EVMs) from both phases will be secured at designated counting centers.

Officials confirmed that all arrangements are in place for transparent counting. Political parties have begun preparing for the results that will shape Bihar’s political direction for the next five years.

Must Read: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque