LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh, a key member of the Women’s World Cup-winning team, has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the West Bengal government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over her appointment letter during a grand felicitation at Eden Gardens.

WB Government Appoints Richa Ghosh As DSP
WB Government Appoints Richa Ghosh As DSP

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 8, 2025 22:56:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

As a heroic tribute to the ICC World Cup 2025 winners – the West Bengal Government appointed wicketkeeper – batter Richa Ghosh as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). It was a gesture of honor as the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally handed over the appointment letter to her during a felicitation ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. 

Mamata Banerjee praised her dedication and commitment to the game and lauded her as an inspiration for young athletes in Bengal. The crowd at Eden Gardens cheered as Ghosh received her honour in the presence of dignitaries and sports officials.

34 Lakh Cash Prize Awarded 

The Bengal government honored Richa Ghosh with the prestigious Banga Bhushan award.CM Banerjee also handed her a golden bat and golden ball, presented on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). CAB further honoured her with a cheque of Rs 34 lakh. 

The event turned eventful as former Indian captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also attended the event and congratulated her for her consistent performance. He explained that the amount of Rs 34 lakh matched the 34 runs Ghosh scored in the World Cup final, symbolising her crucial role in India’s victory.

Sourav Ganguly Believes Richa Would Lead The Team One Day 

Sourav Ganguly praised Richa Ghosh for her composed performance in the World Cup final. He said her innings came under pressure when India needed quick runs at a high asking rate.

Ghosh, who batted at number six, played confidently and helped shift the game’s momentum. Ganguly said her ability to handle tough situations proved her maturity and mental strength.

He added that such performances set her apart and predicted that she would lead the Indian women’s cricket team one day. The audience at Eden Gardens applauded her remarkable journey and success.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she believed Richa Ghosh would one day captain the Indian women’s cricket team. She praised Ghosh’s discipline, hard work, and passion for cricket. Banerjee also appreciated her parents for supporting her throughout her journey. 

CM Banerjee Wishes ICC Role for Sourav Ganguly

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her wish to see Sourav Ganguly as the future chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC). She highlighted his leadership as India’s former captain and his contributions as an administrator. Banerjee said Ganguly’s experience and vision make him suitable for the ICC’s top position.

She praised him for guiding Indian cricket during a challenging phase and said no one could stop him from achieving higher roles in global cricket. The crowd at Eden Gardens applauded her statement as she concluded the felicitation event.

Must Read: WWE SmackDown Preview & Streaming Details (November 7): Date, Time, and How to Watch Coday Rhodes Live in India

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 10:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Womens Cricket Teamricha-ghosh

RELATED News

PM Modi stresses legal literacy, calls technology key to inclusive justice system

‘Why Doesn’t He File A Complaint With EC?’: Rajnath Singh Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claim

Delhi Man Builds Rs 2,000 DIY Air Purifier, Slashes AQI From 380 To 50 In Just 15 Minutes

Balloon With ‘Pakistan’ Written On It Found Near Jammu Border; Security Stepped Up

Mother And 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Home, Police Probe Chilling Robbery

LATEST NEWS

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Window Opening Soon, Edit Form Before Deadline

Fact-Check: Viral Brahmapuri Tiger Attack Video Is AI-Generated, Officials Confirm

A Night of Glitz, Grace, and Gratitude: Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao’s OTT-Themed Birthday Bash Dazzles Mumbai

Taliban Blasts Pakistan, Warns Of Deadly Consequences As Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse, ‘Don’t Test The Patience Of…’

‘O Janeja’ — Krishna Gautam and Freddy Daruwala’s Chemistry Wins Audiences Over

Era of AI-driven jewellery design begins: ISGJ launches New GenZ campus in Surat

Bihar Election Shocker: VVPAT Slips Found Dumped In Samastipur, EC Responds

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

QUICK LINKS