Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

As a heroic tribute to the ICC World Cup 2025 winners – the West Bengal Government appointed wicketkeeper – batter Richa Ghosh as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). It was a gesture of honor as the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally handed over the appointment letter to her during a felicitation ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Mamata Banerjee praised her dedication and commitment to the game and lauded her as an inspiration for young athletes in Bengal. The crowd at Eden Gardens cheered as Ghosh received her honour in the presence of dignitaries and sports officials.

34 Lakh Cash Prize Awarded

The Bengal government honored Richa Ghosh with the prestigious Banga Bhushan award.CM Banerjee also handed her a golden bat and golden ball, presented on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). CAB further honoured her with a cheque of Rs 34 lakh.

The event turned eventful as former Indian captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also attended the event and congratulated her for her consistent performance. He explained that the amount of Rs 34 lakh matched the 34 runs Ghosh scored in the World Cup final, symbolising her crucial role in India’s victory.

Sourav Ganguly Believes Richa Would Lead The Team One Day

Sourav Ganguly praised Richa Ghosh for her composed performance in the World Cup final. He said her innings came under pressure when India needed quick runs at a high asking rate.

Ghosh, who batted at number six, played confidently and helped shift the game’s momentum. Ganguly said her ability to handle tough situations proved her maturity and mental strength.

He added that such performances set her apart and predicted that she would lead the Indian women’s cricket team one day. The audience at Eden Gardens applauded her remarkable journey and success.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she believed Richa Ghosh would one day captain the Indian women’s cricket team. She praised Ghosh’s discipline, hard work, and passion for cricket. Banerjee also appreciated her parents for supporting her throughout her journey.

CM Banerjee Wishes ICC Role for Sourav Ganguly

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her wish to see Sourav Ganguly as the future chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC). She highlighted his leadership as India’s former captain and his contributions as an administrator. Banerjee said Ganguly’s experience and vision make him suitable for the ICC’s top position.

She praised him for guiding Indian cricket during a challenging phase and said no one could stop him from achieving higher roles in global cricket. The crowd at Eden Gardens applauded her statement as she concluded the felicitation event.

