WWE SmackDown Preview & Streaming Details (November 7): Date, Time, and How to Watch Coday Rhodes Live in India

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown aired on November 7, 2025, bringing fans an action-packed night of wrestling and high-stakes matchups. WWE fans in India are eager to watch Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the show. Here’s all you need to know about WWE SmackDown date, time, and how to watch in India.

WWE SmackDown Preview & Streaming Details. (Representative Image: IMDB)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown aired on November 7, 2025, bringing fans an action-packed night of wrestling and high-stakes matchups. WWE fans in India are eager to watch Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the show. Here’s all you need to know about WWE SmackDown date, time, and how to watch in India. 

When to Watch WWE SmackDown in India? 

WWE SmackDown aired on November 7, 2025, at 07:30 PM ET, Friday. In India, fans can watch RAW Live on November 8, 2025, at 6:00 AM IST. Wrestling enthusiasts can catch all the high-octane action, including Cody Rhodes and other WWE Superstars. 

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown in India? 

Fans can watch WWE SmackDown in India on Netflix. The much-anticipated show will see action-packed matches with some intense fighting. 

WWE SmackDown: Match Card for November 7 

  • Chelsea Green vs. Giulia – Singles match for the WWE Women’s United States Championship

  • Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax – A high-stakes battle between two powerhouse superstars

  • Ilja Dragunov’s US Title Open Challenge – Who will rise to claim the opportunity?

  • Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga – High-flying action and hard-hitting moves

  • Cody Rhodes – will appear live, adding star power and surprises to the show
