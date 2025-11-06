Bihar Election 2025: Exit Poll Date and Time, When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results Live?

With the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar fast approaching, the first polling phase is on November 6, while 121 constituencies in 18 districts will be covered with this election. The start of a political battle of enormous stakes has come, and the major parties have already begun to arrange their positions ahead of the key day of counting, which falls on November 14.

The 1st phase elections will probably see a total of 1,314 candidates competing for the votes of more than 7.4 crore registered voters. This includes 1.4 million first-time voters, who are expected to actively participate in the election. Hence, it seems to be a massive voter base, and it shows that Bihar’s democratic engagement is still very strong as the state gets ready for yet another critical election.

Important Election Dates for Phase 1

Notification: October 10

Deadline for nominations: October 17

Nomination scrutiny: October 18

Deadline for withdrawal: October 20

Election day: November 6

Vote counting: November 14

Constituencies Voting in Phase 1

Among the key constituencies are Patna Sahib, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Nalanda, Gopalganj, and Siwan, to name a few.

The release of exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections is likely to take place following the last phase of voting, presenting a glimpse into the possible scenarios before the official announcement of results on November 14.

Bihar Election 2025: When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results Live

As per the ECI (Election Commission of India), exit polls of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be announced live on November 11, 2025, at 7 P.M., after polling concludes at 6 PM. You can watch the live exit poll coverage on major news channels like NewsX, India News, and streaming platforms providing election updates. Several leading survey agencies will release their predictions simultaneously, offering a glimpse into the likely outcome before the official results on November 14.