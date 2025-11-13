Bihar Election Result 2025 Tomorrow: When Will Counting Begin? Check Full Details Here

With the stage set, counting of votes polled in the Bihar Election Result 2025 will begin at 8:00 AM on Friday, November 14, amidst tight security across all 243 assembly constituencies. The ECI has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth counting.

According to the ECI, the first trends are expected to emerge by mid-morning, while final results are likely to be declared by evening. The outcome will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led NDA retains power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led INDIA alliance can stage a comeback.

When and Where to Watch Bihar Election Result 2025 Live

You can find the live updates of Bihar Election Result 2025, counting trends, and seat tallies of parties on:

Election Commission official website: results.eci.gov.in

News channels and digital platforms for live Bihar results updates

Social media handles of political parties and the Election Commission With record voter turnout and close contests, all eyes are now on November 14, when Bihar will decide its political future.

Record Turnout in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The two-phase Bihar Assembly Elections saw record voter turnout, with 67.14% being the highest since 1951. The second phase, covering 122 constituencies across 20 districts, concluded on November 11, marking an end to a high-stakes battle that drew intense national attention.

Confirming the record turnout, Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar Vinod Gunjiyal said that such enthusiasm among voters was unprecedented in both rural and urban areas.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Majority

According to various exit polls released on November 11, the NDA is likely to win a comfortable majority, with most agencies predicting that the alliance will cross the 122-seat majority mark in the 243-member Assembly.

Axis My India has forecast 121–140 seats for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is projected to get 98–118 seats.

The Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor is projected to gain only 0–2 seats, while others might receive anywhere between 1–7 seats.

Other agencies such as Matrize, P-Marq and Peoples Pulse have predicted a clear mandate in favour of the NDA, indicating a strong return for the ruling coalition.

The RJD-Congress-Left Mahagathbandhan is expected to be defeated, with most of the exit polls giving it between 70 and 102 seats.

Counting Day: Date, Time, and How to Get Live Updates

The counting of the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 will officially start at 8:00 a.m., on Friday, November 14, starting in all 38 districts of Bihar. Trends are likely to be revealed after 9:00 a.m. and trends should be complete by the evening.

We will be tracking real-time results and updates constituency by constituency, on the official website of the Election Commission: results.eci.gov.in.

The key search terms have been trending also among the public, is due to the anticipation stemming from the public’s growing desire for the election results, namely, “Bihar election result date,” “vote counting time” and “Bihar election live updates.”

NDA vs INDIA: The High-Stakes Political Battle

The polls in Bihar in 2025 are among the most strongly contested in recent times. The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, is trying to continue its rule, while Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led INDIA bloc hopes to recapture the state.

Meanwhile, early poll projections showed that Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which was expected to disrupt the traditional two-front contest, seemed to have made limited impact.

Both camps are confident of victory, but the Opposition has rejected the exit poll numbers, saying the “real results” will show the people’s desire for change.