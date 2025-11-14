LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

Raghopur has long been considered a stronghold of the RJD. Tejashwi's father and party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, as well as his mother Rabri Devi, have previously held this seat.

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit: ANI)
Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 14, 2025 17:35:00 IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav won the high-stakes Raghopur constituency, where he defeated BJP candidate Satish Kumar.

What happened during the early trends?

According to early trends, BJP candidate Satish Kumar took a clear lead. By 11.30 am, nearly three and a half hours after counting began, Tejashwi was trailing by more than 3,000 votes.

Despite all of this, the RJD leader sounded confident in the morning. Speaking to the media, he said the Opposition alliance would form the next government in Bihar. “It will be a people’s victory. Change will come. We are forming the government,” he said.

Raghopur has long been considered a stronghold of the RJD. Tejashwi’s father and party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, as well as his mother Rabri Devi, have previously held this seat. Tejashwi himself has represented the constituency since 2015. In the 2020 Assembly polls, he won the seat with a huge margin of more than 38,000 votes.

This year, however, the contest became more interesting. The BJP fielded Satish Kumar Yadav, who had earlier defeated Rabri Devi in the 2010 polls as a JDU candidate. His presence had made the battle tougher for the RJD.

Notably, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has also put up a candidate in Raghopur. Kishor had created buzz earlier when he suggested he might contest from Raghopur. But later, he announced that his party leaders advised him not to enter the race and instead focus on leading the statewide campaign.

Raghopur was one of the most closely watched seats in Bihar because of its history and political symbolism. 

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 5:23 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar election results 2025biharelection-hero-3biharelectionnewsRaghopurtejashwi yadav

