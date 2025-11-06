Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], November 6: Authorities and state election commission officials are on high alert as the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began today. Mukesh Sahani, chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Deputy Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan, urged citizens to come out and vote in large numbers and informed voters that the people are the true owners of democracy.

His Message to Voters

Sahani made a request to the public to exercise their right to vote before casting his own ballot in Darbhanga.

“The Public are the owners of democracy. You have the right to elect the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. Exercise your right to franchise. Step out of your house and vote in large numbers carefully. Did those who were in power earlier fulfil all the promises they made?” he stated.

He asserted the importance of examining each government’s past performance based on their claims as a factor when voting, especially considering accountability and forward movement.

Response to Rahul Gandhi Allegations about Voter Lists

When referenced about Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of problems with voter lists, Sahani stated, “The Public are the owners of democracy. If there are discrepancies, it is not right.”

A Call to Strengthen Democracy

After voting with his family, Sahani again made a pitch to the people of Bihar:

“My message is that everyone should step out of their house and cast their vote – for a better government and a better Bihar. Vote to strengthen democracy. This nation is yours, not of any politician. The public is the owner of this country. They get the chance to vote every 5 years, so use your voting right.”

NDA’s Confidence in Voter Support

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the election, saying the people of Bihar are voting to ‘reject jungle raj’ and in favor of development.

“I have full faith that NDA will win. The people of Bihar are celebrating this festival of democracy for development and voting to reject ‘jungle raj’. I request everyone to go to polling booths and cast their votes, Bihar has been the mother of democracy,” he said.

Voting Underway Across 18 Districts

Voting for the first phase began at 7:00 am in 121 constituencies in 18 districts, with around 3.75 crore voters. Polling will end at 6:00 pm, but some locations will conclude earlier due to security concerns, the Election Commission reported.

The Commission has stated that there are 10.72 lakh new voters, including 7.78 lakh who are in the age range of 18-19. There are a total of 122 women candidates running in this phase with the JD(U), BJP, RJD, and Congress being the major parties.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Also Read: ‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025