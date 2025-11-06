LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

During the first phase of Bihar Elections 2025, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani urged citizens to vote responsibly, calling them the true owners of democracy and encouraging active participation for a better Bihar.

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 6, 2025 12:40:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], November 6: Authorities and state election commission officials are on high alert as the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began today. Mukesh Sahani, chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Deputy Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan, urged citizens to come out and vote in large numbers and informed voters that the people are the true owners of democracy. 

His Message to Voters

Sahani made a request to the public to exercise their right to vote before casting his own ballot in Darbhanga. 

 “The Public are the owners of democracy. You have the right to elect the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. Exercise your right to franchise. Step out of your house and vote in large numbers carefully. Did those who were in power earlier fulfil all the promises they made?” he stated. 

He asserted the importance of examining each government’s past performance based on their claims as a factor when voting, especially considering accountability and forward movement. 

Response to Rahul Gandhi Allegations about Voter Lists

When referenced about Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of problems with voter lists, Sahani stated, “The Public are the owners of democracy. If there are discrepancies, it is not right.”

A Call to Strengthen Democracy

After voting with his family, Sahani again made a pitch to the people of Bihar:

“My message is that everyone should step out of their house and cast their vote – for a better government and a better Bihar. Vote to strengthen democracy. This nation is yours, not of any politician. The public is the owner of this country. They get the chance to vote every 5 years, so use your voting right.”

NDA’s Confidence in Voter Support

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the election, saying the people of Bihar are voting to ‘reject jungle raj’ and in favor of development.

“I have full faith that NDA will win. The people of Bihar are celebrating this festival of democracy for development and voting to reject ‘jungle raj’. I request everyone to go to polling booths and cast their votes, Bihar has been the mother of democracy,” he said.

Voting Underway Across 18 Districts

Voting for the first phase began at 7:00 am in 121 constituencies in 18 districts, with around 3.75 crore voters. Polling will end at 6:00 pm, but some locations will conclude earlier due to security concerns, the Election Commission reported.

The Commission has stated that there are 10.72 lakh new voters, including 7.78 lakh who are in the age range of 18-19. There are a total of 122 women candidates running in this phase with the JD(U), BJP, RJD, and Congress being the major parties.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Also Read: ‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025Bihar PoliticsdarbhangaDemocracyelection commissionfirst phase pollingmahagathbandhanMukesh SahaniNDANityanand RaiVIP Partyvoter turnoutvoting rights

RELATED News

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Nirahua’s Double Appeal: Support NDA at the Polls and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19!

Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’
Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’
Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’
Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

QUICK LINKS