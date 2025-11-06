‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 : Bihar’s former chief minister and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar to change the government with their votes during the election to the assembly, sprinkling the old humour and earthy character he has yet again as he tried to connect with them.

Lalu’s “Tawa and Roti” analogy for change:

On X, Lalu Yadav said: “Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye, nahi to jal jayegi” (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, or else it will burn). He alleged it was too long having the “same government for 20 years.”

“It is time to bring in new leadership,” he said. “Now, for a youth-driven government and a new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary,” said Lalu as he encouraged the electorate to support his son, Tejashwi Yadav, and RJD leader.

तवा से रोटी पलटती रहनी चाहिए नहीं तो जल जाएगी। 20 साल बहुत हुआ! अब युवा सरकार और नए बिहार के लिए तेजस्वी सरकार अति आवश्यक है।







Along with providing his political thoughts, Lalu posted a picture of himself voting along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, demonstrating unity of the RJD family.

Nitish Kumar and other leaders vote

Earlier, the chief minister Nitish Kumar voted in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and sent a message to people to vote responsibly. He captioned on X, “In democracy, voting is not only our right but our immunity,” and cheekily quoted Prime Minister Modi’s popular line, “Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan.”

What’s at stake in phase 1

The fates of prominent leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD), Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Mangal Pandey (BJP), and Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U) are at stake.

