Home > Bihar Elections > ‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

RJD chief Lalu Yadav urged Bihar voters to bring change, saying “Tawa se roti palatni padti hai.” He called for a Tejashwi-led government as Bihar voted in Phase 1.

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 6, 2025 12:29:22 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 :  Bihar’s former chief minister and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar to change the government with their votes during the election to the assembly, sprinkling the old humour and earthy character he has yet again as he tried to connect with them.

Also Read:  “Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Lalu’s “Tawa and Roti” analogy for change:

On X, Lalu Yadav said: “Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye, nahi to jal jayegi” (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, or else it will burn). He alleged it was too long having the “same government for 20 years.”

“It is time to bring in new leadership,” he said. “Now, for a youth-driven government and a new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary,” said Lalu as he encouraged the electorate to support his son, Tejashwi Yadav, and RJD leader. 



Along with providing his political thoughts, Lalu posted a picture of himself voting along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, demonstrating unity of the RJD family.

Nitish Kumar and other leaders vote

Earlier, the chief minister Nitish Kumar voted in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and sent a message to people to vote responsibly. He captioned on X, “In democracy, voting is not only our right but our immunity,” and cheekily quoted Prime Minister Modi’s popular line, “Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan.” 

What’s at stake in phase 1

The fates of prominent leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD), Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Mangal Pandey (BJP), and Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U) are at stake.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:18 PM IST
Tags: Bihar elections 2025Bihar Phase 1 pollsDemocracyLalu Prasad YadavNDANitish Kumarpolitical changerjdtejashwi yadavvoter turnout

