“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Reacting to PM Modi’s recent “Katta” (gun) remark made at a Bihar Election rally in Arrah, Rabri Devi alleged that his own party “fire bullets.”

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote in Patna, Rabri Devi said, “Narendra Modi ji makes statements on ‘katta’ (guns) but it is the people of his party who fire bullets, they abduct, fire bullets and kill people. Modi ji doesn’t remember all that.”

Urging citizens to exercise their franchise, the RJD leader appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and excercise their franchise. “Step out of your house, go to polling stations and vote. Understand your right to vote,” she added.

PM Modi Calls RJD Rule ‘Gundagardi’

In his address to an election rally in Arrah in the state on November 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed RJD’s rule a “gundagardi” and highlighted how the NDA in turn has been working together, hand in hand for Bihar’s development. Further, he claimed that the Mahagathbandhan alliance might likely “break each other’s heads” after the election.

Speaking of a rift between the Mahagathbandhan allies, the PM said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had allegedly stolen the Chief Minister’s post from the Congress party, and the Mahagathbandhan was “forced” to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM candidate amid pressure.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Top RJD Leaders Cast Their Votes

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began today in 121 constituencies across 18 districts amid tight security arrangements. It covers approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

The Election Commission has urged voters to participate actively to ensure a high voter turnout.

Visuals from the polling stations across the constituencies today showed former Bihar CM and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, his wife, Rajshree Yadav, RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya displaying their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Rabri Devi Gives Best Wishes to Son Tej Pratap

However, one notable missing face was Tej Pratap Yadav. Rabri Yadav wished her estranged son well for his own political pursuits. She also extended her best wishes to both sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who are contesting from different parties.

“My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them,” Rabri said.

Misa Bharti Slams NDA, Says it’s a ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar

“A cabinet minister of the NDA is saying to lock up the poor and not allow them to vote. This is Jungle Raj. The way murders are happening in Mokama, this is Jungle Raj. The youth and the people of Bihar have decided that this time, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. Mahagathbandhan government is going to be formed this time,” Misa Bharti said.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase of voting marks the beginning of a crucial electoral contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.