LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > “Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Reacting to PM Modi’s recent “Katta” (gun) remark made at a Bihar Election rally in Arrah, Rabri Devi alleged that his own party “fire bullets.”

Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark. (Representative Image: ANI)
Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 6, 2025 12:41:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Reacting to PM Modi’s recent “Katta” (gun) remark made at a Bihar Election rally in Arrah, Rabri Devi alleged that his own party “fire bullets.”
Speaking to reporters after casting her vote in Patna, Rabri Devi said, “Narendra Modi ji makes statements on ‘katta’ (guns) but it is the people of his party who fire bullets, they abduct, fire bullets and kill people. Modi ji doesn’t remember all that.”

Urging citizens to exercise their franchise, the RJD leader appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and excercise their franchise. “Step out of your house, go to polling stations and vote. Understand your right to vote,” she added.

PM Modi Calls RJD Rule ‘Gundagardi’

In his address to an election rally in Arrah in the state on November 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed RJD’s rule a “gundagardi” and highlighted how the NDA in turn has been working together, hand in hand for Bihar’s development. Further, he claimed that the Mahagathbandhan alliance might likely “break each other’s heads” after the election.

Speaking of a rift between the Mahagathbandhan allies, the PM said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had allegedly stolen the Chief Minister’s post from the Congress party, and the Mahagathbandhan was “forced” to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM candidate amid pressure.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Top RJD Leaders Cast Their Votes 

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began today in 121 constituencies across 18 districts amid tight security arrangements. It covers approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

The Election Commission has urged voters to participate actively to ensure a high voter turnout.

Visuals from the polling stations across the constituencies today showed former Bihar CM and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, his wife, Rajshree Yadav, RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya displaying their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Rabri Devi Gives Best Wishes to Son Tej Pratap 

However, one notable missing face was Tej Pratap Yadav. Rabri Yadav wished her estranged son well for his own political pursuits. She also extended her best wishes to both sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who are contesting from different parties.

“My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them,” Rabri said.

Misa Bharti Slams NDA, Says it’s a ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar 

“A cabinet minister of the NDA is saying to lock up the poor and not allow them to vote. This is Jungle Raj. The way murders are happening in Mokama, this is Jungle Raj. The youth and the people of Bihar have decided that this time, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. Mahagathbandhan government is going to be formed this time,” Misa Bharti said.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase of voting marks the beginning of a crucial electoral contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionbihar assembly elections 2025bihar electionBihar Election 2025home-hero-pos-3Misa BhartiNDARabri DevirjdTej Pratap Yadavtejhaswi yadav

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Nirahua’s Double Appeal: Support NDA at the Polls and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19!

Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Bihar Elections 2025: E-rickshaws Arranged In Siwan For PwD, Elderly Voters

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark
“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark
“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark
“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

QUICK LINKS