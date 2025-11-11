Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Timings: When and Where to Watch Live Broadcast and Streaming Details

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Time: With the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar fast approaching, the first polling phase is on November 6, while 121 constituencies in 18 districts will be covered with this election, and the rest will be held today that is November 11. The start of a political battle of enormous stakes has come, and the major parties have already begun to arrange their positions ahead of the key day of counting, which falls on November 14.

Also Check: Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 LIVE: NDA VS India Bloc vs Jan Suraaj

The votes of more than 7.4 crore registered voters. This includes 1.4 million first-time voters, who are expected to participate in the election. Hence, it seems to be a massive voter base, and it shows that Bihar’s democratic engagement is still very strong as the state gets ready for yet another critical election.

Bihar Election 2025: Important Election Dates for Phase 1

Notification: October 10

Deadline for nominations: October 17

Nomination scrutiny: October 18

Deadline for withdrawal: October 20

Election day: November 6

Vote counting: November 14

Bihar Election 2025: Important Election Dates for Phase 2

Notification: October 10

Deadline for nominations: October 17

Nomination scrutiny: October 18

Deadline for withdrawal: October 20

Election day: November 11

Vote counting: November 14

Constituencies Voting in Phase 1

Among the key constituencies are Patna Sahib, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Nalanda, Gopalganj, and Siwan, to name a few.

Constituencies Voting in Phase 2

The 2025 Bihar election phase 2 featured key battles in Sasaram, Imamganj, Bettiah, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Gaya.

The release of exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections is likely to take place following the last phase of voting, presenting a glimpse into the possible scenarios before the official announcement of results on November 14.

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 : When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results Live

As per the ECI (Election Commission of India), exit polls of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be announced live on November 11, 2025, at 7 P.M., after polling concludes at 6 PM. You can watch the live exit poll coverage on major news channels like NewsX, India News, and streaming platforms providing election updates. Several leading survey agencies will release their predictions simultaneously, offering a glimpse into the likely outcome before the official results on November 14.