Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Voting Time: Polling Begins For 121 Assembly Seats In Phase 1, Voting Till 5 PM

Bihar Voting Time: Polling Begins For 121 Assembly Seats In Phase 1, Voting Till 5 PM

Voting began for 121 assembly seats in Bihar on Thursday morning under tight security. Over 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Key contests are underway in Raghopur, Tarapur, Lakhisarai, Mokama, and Patna Sahib, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm.

Bihar Vote Timing Update
Bihar Vote Timing Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 6, 2025 08:37:26 IST

Bihar Voting Time: Polling Begins For 121 Assembly Seats In Phase 1, Voting Till 5 PM

Voting began across 121 assembly constituencies in Bihar on Thursday morning under strict security arrangements. The polling in Bihar started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm today. According to the Election Commission, over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates contesting in this phase. 

The first phase of polling covers key districts including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Nalanda, Begusarai, and Munger. Officials deployed security forces at all polling booths to ensure smooth and peaceful voting. Voter turnout reports from several constituencies are expected by the afternoon.

High-Profile Candidates in the Fray

Several top leaders are contesting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, is contesting from Raghopur, where he faces BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav.

His brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Mahua constituency on behalf of his new party, Janshakti Janta Dal. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur in Munger district, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai. Each of these contests is being closely watched by both political analysts and party workers across Bihar.

Key Constituencies Witnessing Strong Contests

Several constituencies have emerged as hotspots in the first phase of polling. In Mokama, JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, currently in jail, faces Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh.

The Patna Sahib seat, a BJP stronghold, sees a contest between BJP’s Ratnesh Khushwaha and Congress’ Shashant Shekhar after Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav opted out of the race. In Darbhanga, folk singer Maithili Thakur is contesting against RJD’s Binod Mishra. At 25, Maithili Thakur is the youngest candidate in this phase and could become the youngest MLA if elected.

Security and Voter Arrangements Across Polling Stations

The Election Commission of India deployed additional security forces in sensitive areas to ensure free and fair polling. Booths in urban centres like Patna, Begusarai, and Muzaffarpur were equipped with CCTV cameras and paramilitary presence.

 Polling officials began operations early in the morning to manage large voter turnout and maintain order. Voters queued up outside booths well before 7 am in several constituencies. Authorities also arranged medical aid and drinking water facilities for voters standing in long queues. Voting will conclude at 5 pm and counting will take place after all phases end.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 8:31 AM IST
