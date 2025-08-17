BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies, accusing them of “reckless and irresponsible” criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party said such statements were aimed at undermining a constitutionally mandated institution and eroding public trust in the democratic process.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash said despite clear assurances from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that no eligible voter would be removed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Opposition continued to spread “falsehoods and confusion.”

“The Constitution guarantees every citizen above 18 years the right to vote. The CEC has made it abundantly clear that this right will be protected. Ironically, the very political parties raising these allegations were themselves registered with the same Election Commission. How can they now accuse it of discrimination?” Subhash asked.

He said Rahul Gandhi was “leading an endless drama,” not to protect voters but to tarnish the credibility of the Commission.

The saffron party further highlighted that the revision process in Bihar is being conducted with the participation of district party representatives and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) nominated by the same opposition parties. “If their leaders at state or national level are unaware, it only shows poor communication within their ranks — or worse, a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” Subhash added.

Quoting the CEC, the party further said, “When over seven crore voters of Bihar stand with the Election Commission, there is no question on the credibility of the process. Only the Opposition is desperate to weaken faith in democratic institutions.”

The BJP also targetted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, recalling the controversy over his alleged double voting. “When asked for proof, neither he nor his party could provide any explanation. This exposes the hollowness of Opposition charges,” the spokesperson said.

Reiterating support for the poll body, the BJP said the Commission “stands like a rock with every voter — across caste, creed, gender or region — without fear or favour.”

“The Congress and its allies may try to politicise the voter’s trust, but they will fail. The Indian voter is too wise to fall for theatrics. The credibility of the Election Commission remains intact, as does people’s faith in free and fair elections,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ: Will Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Repeat The Impact Of His Previous Mass Marches?