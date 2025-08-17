LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission

The Telangana BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi and his allies for their "reckless" criticism of the Election Commission (ECI), defending its role in protecting voter rights. The party dismissed the Opposition's accusations as misleading and stressed that the Commission remains credible and trusted by the general public.

The BJP has condemned Rahul Gandhi, Opposition for baseless attacks on the Election Commission, emphasising the ECI's integrity and protection of voter rights. (Photo: ANI)
The BJP has condemned Rahul Gandhi, Opposition for baseless attacks on the Election Commission, emphasising the ECI's integrity and protection of voter rights. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 17, 2025 19:35:00 IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies, accusing them of “reckless and irresponsible” criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party said such statements were aimed at undermining a constitutionally mandated institution and eroding public trust in the democratic process.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash said despite clear assurances from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that no eligible voter would be removed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Opposition continued to spread “falsehoods and confusion.”

“The Constitution guarantees every citizen above 18 years the right to vote. The CEC has made it abundantly clear that this right will be protected. Ironically, the very political parties raising these allegations were themselves registered with the same Election Commission. How can they now accuse it of discrimination?” Subhash asked.

He said Rahul Gandhi was “leading an endless drama,” not to protect voters but to tarnish the credibility of the Commission.

The saffron party further highlighted that the revision process in Bihar is being conducted with the participation of district party representatives and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) nominated by the same opposition parties. “If their leaders at state or national level are unaware, it only shows poor communication within their ranks — or worse, a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” Subhash added.

Quoting the CEC, the party further said, “When over seven crore voters of Bihar stand with the Election Commission, there is no question on the credibility of the process. Only the Opposition is desperate to weaken faith in democratic institutions.”

The BJP also targetted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, recalling the controversy over his alleged double voting. “When asked for proof, neither he nor his party could provide any explanation. This exposes the hollowness of Opposition charges,” the spokesperson said.

Reiterating support for the poll body, the BJP said the Commission “stands like a rock with every voter — across caste, creed, gender or region — without fear or favour.”

“The Congress and its allies may try to politicise the voter’s trust, but they will fail. The Indian voter is too wise to fall for theatrics. The credibility of the Election Commission remains intact, as does people’s faith in free and fair elections,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ: Will Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Repeat The Impact Of His Previous Mass Marches?

Tags: Bihar SIRelection commissionrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
Lodha Foundation Launches India’s First Privately Funded Mathematical Sciences Institute in Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
WWE Revives ‘Wrestlepalooza’ For September 20 Showdown With AEW
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Over ‘Baseless’ Attacks on Election Commission

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?