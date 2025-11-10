LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Unlikely to Affect Bihar Election Tomorrow

Delhi Red Fort car explosion raised security alert, but won’t impact Bihar Assembly elections, which remain focused on local political issues.

Delhi Red Fort Blast Won’t Impact Bihar Election 2025, Says Report

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 10, 2025 20:42:30 IST

The blast that took place close to the Red Fort in Delhi should not be taken as a circumstance that would directly influence the Bihar Assembly election date for tomorrow, November 11, 2025. As per the reports by the sources, the bomb was detonated inside a car that was parked near the Red Fort Metro Station. This contributed to the already chaotic situation in the vicinity, along with heavy police deployment. As this issue of the Bihar election has been all about the local political matters, such as the allegations of rigging, threats, and rivalries like the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. These are being very active in their campaigns. The Delhi security incident has made things a little difficult for the administration, but it has not affected the main electoral issue nor raised any voting concerns in Bihar.

 

Bihar Election Focus

The political campaign in Bihar has been very aggressive, with the focus being on the allegations of vote-stealing and political violence. The leaders from both the NDA and the opposition alliances are making their final attempts to win over the voters. The electorate’s primary concerns are governance, law and order, and development rather than incidents outside the state.

Delhi Explosion Overview

The blast occurred at Red Fort Metro Station and precisely at Gate No. 1; as a result, a few cars nearby were burnt. The fire brigades and police personnel were sent immediately to the spot, and the cause of the blast is still under investigation. Along with the explosion, several cars in the vicinity were totally burnt, but luckily, the area was blocked quickly.

 

Political Impact Assessment

While the Delhi blast has made major cities of the country more vigilant about security, that situation does not influence the election debate and the decision of the voters in Bihar. The election stories continue to be about Bihar’s local political realities, and hence, the Delhi incident is the point at which the electoral outcome becomes peripheral.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:26 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

