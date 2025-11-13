‘Foul Play Won’t Be Allowed This Time’: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA Of Plotting To Delay Bihar Vote Count

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might attempt to manipulate the Bihar Assembly election results ahead of the counting on November 14.

Yadav claimed that the NDA would “try to delay the counting process” and “create an atmosphere of fear” in a bid to “murder democracy.” He also criticised the Centre over the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives.

“This time, they (the NDA) will make every effort to slow down the counting of votes. They’ll try to spread fear at the district headquarters. They won’t act where a bomb blast takes place, but they’ll conduct military flag marches across Bihar to suppress democracy and intimidate the people,” Yadav said at a press conference.

‘Foul play’ Alert

He further alleged malpractice during the 2020 elections, which saw the NDA bag a victory under leadership of Nitish Kumar. He said that there was “foul play” as there was only a slim margin of 12,000 votes between the alliance, allowing the NDA to win. But this time, Yadav stressed, the MGB will do a clean sweep and will protest against any “vote chori” to protect democracy.

“In 2020 elections too, people voted for change. But there was foul play and there was a margin of just 12,000 votes. This time, we will do a clean sweep. Mahagathbandhan will register a massive victory…This time, our people won’t be scared. They will stop vote chori, protect democracy and will do whatever sacrifices are needed to be made. But foul play will not be allowed this time,” he said.

The first phase of polling was held on November 6, and the second phase concluded on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. The exit polls also predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Will The Chirag Paswan Factor Grow Stronger In Bihar? Exit Polls Predict A Turnaround For LJP (Ram Vilas)