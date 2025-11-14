LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Haa Hum Bihari Hai Ji, Thore Sanskari Hai Ji…': Manoj Tiwari Sings At The Party Headquarters, Watch

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sang at the party headquarters in Delhi as leaders gathered to celebrate the NDA’s strong mandate in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked voters after the alliance secured a massive majority, saying the people had shown trust in the government.

Pic Credit: ANI
Pic Credit: ANI

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 14, 2025 19:08:27 IST

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sang a song at the BJP headquarters in Delhi as party leaders gathered to celebrate the mandate in Bihar. Leaders reached the office soon after the Election Commission of India released trends showing a clear lead for the National Democratic Alliance.

The celebrations continued late into the evening as workers raised slogans and welcomed senior party leaders arriving at the venue. The gathering remained focused on the strong performance of the alliance and the large number of seats won in different regions of the state.

Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters After NDA Gains Big Lead in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared his first reaction after the NDA secured a strong lead in the Bihar assembly results. He said the people of the state had shown confidence in the government by giving the alliance a massive majority. He thanked all voters for supporting the NDA and expressed gratitude through a message posted on X.

Nitish Kumar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alliance partners Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for their support during the election campaign across different parts of the state.

Gamcha Movement In Bihar: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome as he arrives at the party headquarters in Delhi. He reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi and made a grand entry with a gamcha in his hand as party workers cheered loudly.



The BJP recorded more votes than the JD(U) for the first time in Bihar, marking a major milestone for the party. The NDA won 202 seats in the assembly, securing a clear majority in the state. The Mahagathbandhan finished with 35 seats, while the LJP secured 19 seats. The celebrations at the headquarters continued as leaders reviewed the results and met party workers.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:04 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Election 2025Manoj TiwariNDA

