Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Bihar’s Tarapur seat in Munger district witnessed a fierce battle between BJP candidate & Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and RJD candidate Arun Kumar. After 30 rounds of counting, Samrat Choudhary emerged victorious by winning with a margin of 45,843 votes.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 14, 2025 18:52:23 IST

Bihar’s Tarapur seat in Munger district witnessed a fierce battle between BJP candidate & Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and RJD candidate Arun Kumar. After 30 rounds of counting, Samrat Choudhary emerged victorious by winning with a margin of 45,843 votes.

Background

In Tarapur, BJP candidate and Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary was ahead by over 3,000 votes after four rounds of counting. This marked his return to the Assembly elections after 15 years. RJD’s Arun Shah continues to trail in the segment.

At 10:30 am, the NDA had established leads in 170 constituencies, Election Commission data showed. Within the alliance, JD(U) was ahead in 75 seats, BJP in 72, Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) in 18, and HAM in 5.

The Mahagathbandhan held leads in 54 seats, RJD in 42 constituencies, Congress in seven, CPI(M-L) in five, and CPI(M) in one.

According to P Value trends for the Tarapur Assembly seat, the JD(U) leads with 76 seats, followed by the BJP with 69 and the RJD with 51. Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) has taken leads in 13 constituencies, while the Congress is ahead in 12.

Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, contesting from Tarapur, is not only aiming for an NDA victory but also seeking to reclaim his family’s political legacy. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, won the Tarapur seat for the first time in 1985 as an Independent candidate, and again in 1990 after joining the Indian National Congress.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 6:50 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Elections Results 2025samrat-chaudharyTarapur Assembly ConstituencyTarapur Seats

