Home > Bihar Elections > 'Sushashan Ki Jeet Huyi': PM Modi Reacts As NDA Goes For Historic Landslide Sweep

PM Modi also praised the party workers, acknowledging their labor and commitment in the election.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Last updated: November 14, 2025 17:20:52 IST

The decisive victory of the NDA, Prime Minister Modi praised as a strong mandate for the development and good governance. He thanked the electorate, saying their confidence reconfirmed the commitment of the coalition to keep its promises. Modi also praised the party workers, acknowledging their labor and commitment in the election.

The Prime Minister further attributed the victory of NDA to what he termed as the ‘double engine’ strategy, where the entire central government and the state governments together push the development in the country. Modi has mentioned the women’s empowerment programs like job quotas and welfare schemes, saying these policies have made their bond with the electorate stronger. He showed his trust in Nitish Kumar’s guidance, stating that the NDA would get the most massive mandate in Bihar under him. Modi presented the triumph as not only a victory for his political party but also a signal of hope and trust from the citizens. He remarked that the outcome confirmed the people’s decision for peace, growth, and advancement, and assured that the NDA administration would not rest until their expectations were met.

Also Read: Bihar Election Result 2025: Complete Winners List From NDA And Mahagathbandhan Winning Candidates

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 5:15 PM IST
