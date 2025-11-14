Bihar Election Results 2025 Full Winners List: As counting progressed in the Bihar Elections 2025, the political landscape continued to shift, especially in constituencies where caste dynamics and local influence play decisive roles. The VIP’s presence in Nishad dominated regions highlighted the importance of riverine communities, whose voting patterns often decide the fate of closely fought seats. Although the party’s exact leads remained unclear in the early hours, its performance was being monitored closely, especially by the Mahagathbandhan, which relied heavily on VIP to consolidate the Mallah Kewat Kashyap vote bank. Meanwhile, the NDA appeared to retain its organisational advantage, with the BJP and JD(U) securing comfortable early momentum.

Bihar Election Result 2025: Complete Winners List From NDA And Mahagathbandhan Winning Candidates

Bihar Election Result 2025 – Winners

Maithili Thakur( BJP) ALINAGAR BIRENDRA SINGH: WAZIRGANJ(BJP) SHRAWON KUMAR: NALANDA(Janata Dal (United)) PREM KUMAR: GAYA TOWN(Bharatiya Janata Party) SHYAMDEO PASWAN: BODH GAYA (Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)) ANAND MISHRA: BUXAR(Bharatiya Janata Party) SANJAY SARAOGI: DARBHANGA(Bharatiya Janata Party) ANANT KUMAR SINGH: MOKAMA(Janata Dal (United)) QUYAMUDDIN ANSARI: ARRAH (Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation))

As the counting continued, it became evident that the Bihar battle of 2025 was shaped as much by caste alliances and micro-level mobilisation as by statewide narratives. The early winners indicated a mix of continuity and change, but a clearer picture would emerge only after the final rounds of counting.

