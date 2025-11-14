Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: Jamui is one of six assembly segments in its Lok Sabha seat. Since 1957, it’s had 17 elections i.e. 16 general, one by-poll. The Congress party has won five times, including 1957, when they actually had to share the seat with the Communist Party of India because of a now-extinct dual representation system.

That was the only time the Left ever managed a win here. Other parties like the Praja Socialist Party, Socialist Party, Janata Party, and Janata Dal each grabbed a victory once, while JD(U) and RJD have won twice.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 Vote Counting

Vote counting for the Chakai has begun from 8 am.

JAMUI- BJP Leading

Jamui Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening.

Chakai Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening.

Jhajha Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 Full Contestants

Shreyasi Singh is running as the BJP candidate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections for the Jamui seat. She’s 34, holds a post-graduate degree, and doesn’t have any cases registered against her. Her declared assets are worth Rs 7.6 crore, and her liabilities total Rs 13.3 lakh. Voters in Jamui will decide if she gets the job. Anil Prasad Sah is also in the race, representing JSP. He’s 50, listed as literate, and doesn’t have any cases against him either. His assets add up to Rs 2.3 crore, with liabilities at Rs 1.2 lakh. Like everyone else, he’s hoping the people of Jamui will back him. Md Shamsad Alam is the RJD candidate. He’s 51 years old, also listed as literate, but unlike the others, he has two cases registered against him. His assets come to Rs 89.3 lakh, and he reports no liabilities. It’s up to Jamui voters to decide his political future.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result