LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Jamui Election Result 2025: Vote counting for Jamui, Chakai, and Jhajha begins at 8 AM on November 14. The constituency, rich in political history, has seen Congress dominate early years while JD(U) and RJD recently gained ground.

Bihar Election News 2025
Bihar Election News 2025

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 14, 2025 09:55:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: Jamui is one of six assembly segments in its Lok Sabha seat. Since 1957, it’s had 17 elections i.e. 16 general, one by-poll. The Congress party has won five times, including 1957, when they actually had to share the seat with the Communist Party of India because of a now-extinct dual representation system. 

That was the only time the Left ever managed a win here. Other parties like the Praja Socialist Party, Socialist Party, Janata Party, and Janata Dal each grabbed a victory once, while JD(U) and RJD have won twice.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025  Vote Counting

Vote counting for the Chakai has begun from 8 am. 
  • JAMUI- BJP Leading

Jamui Election Result 2025  Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening. 

Chakai Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening. 

Jhajha Election Result 2025 Winner

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set November 14 as the date of the results for all the constituencies. The winner is expected to be announced by evening. 

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 Full Contestants

Shreyasi Singh is running as the BJP candidate in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections for the Jamui seat. She’s 34, holds a post-graduate degree, and doesn’t have any cases registered against her. Her declared assets are worth Rs 7.6 crore, and her liabilities total Rs 13.3 lakh. Voters in Jamui will decide if she gets the job.

Anil Prasad Sah is also in the race, representing JSP. He’s 50, listed as literate, and doesn’t have any cases against him either. His assets add up to Rs 2.3 crore, with liabilities at Rs 1.2 lakh. Like everyone else, he’s hoping the people of Jamui will back him.

Md Shamsad Alam is the RJD candidate. He’s 51 years old, also listed as literate, but unlike the others, he has two cases registered against him. His assets come to Rs 89.3 lakh, and he reports no liabilities. It’s up to Jamui voters to decide his political future.

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

The BJP only broke through in 2020, when Shreyasi Singh beat RJD’s Vijay Prakash Yadav by over 41,000 votes—a big margin, especially since just over 61% of eligible voters showed up.

That result says a lot about how Jamui’s people feel. Frustrated and ignored, they keep switching their votes—nobody gets re-elected here. Every five years, they select a new person. That should certainly make the BJP nervous, but the party’s alliance with the LJP (RV) delivered a win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, leading in all six assembly segments, including Jamui itself.

Looking at the numbers, Scheduled Caste voters make up about 18.6% of the electorate, Muslims are at 13.6%. Jamui is mostly rural almost 80% of voters live in villages, with just one in five in towns.

The voter list keeps growing too: from about 295,000 in the 2020 assembly election to nearly 323,000 by the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar election newsBihar ElectionsBihar elections 2025jamui

RELATED News

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Wave Lifts NDA In Early Trends, Tejashwi Trails Behind

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Leading As Early Trends Come In

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

LATEST NEWS

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA Takes Early Lead As Counting Begins Across 243 Seats

Alinagar, Bahadurpur, Darbhanga Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, Close Contest Between NDA And MGB

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, (RJD) Kumar Sarvjeet & (BJP)Prem Kumar leading

Harsidhi, Motihari, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP Pramod Kumar LEADING

Sahebganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP’s Raju Kumar Singh LEADING

Bihar Election Results 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM; First Post-SIR Polls To Decide State’s New Mandate

Will BJP Celebrate Bihar Results With Sattu Paratha And Jalebis? BJP Begins COOKING IN BIHAR

Bihar Elections 2025: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead As Vote Counting Begins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading
Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading
Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading
Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD, JD(U) In Close Contest As Counting Begins, BJP Leading

QUICK LINKS