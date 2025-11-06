LIVE TV
Jan Shakti Janata Dal's National President Tej Pratap Yadav Casts His Vote, Says 'Mata Pita Ka Aashirwaad…': Bihar Elections 2025

Jan Shakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav cast his vote in Mahua during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Recently expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap is contesting independently under his new party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).

Tej Pratap Yadav - Pic Credit - X
Tej Pratap Yadav - Pic Credit - X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 6, 2025 10:48:19 IST

As the polling for phase 1 is underway in the state of Bihar that includes 121 constituencies, Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president and Mahua assembly candidate Tej Pratap Yadav cast his vote.

 After voting, he urged citizens to come forward and exercise their right to vote. “Every vote matters. The blessings of parents hold a special place, and the blessings of the people carry their own importance,” he said while interacting with reporters after casting his ballot.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s Expulsion from RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on May 25, 2025, for a period of six years. The expulsion came after repeated internal disputes and public disagreements within the family and the party. The decision followed a controversial social media post by Tej Pratap, which reportedly went against the party’s code of conduct and family traditions.

Formation of Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD)

Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap Yadav launched his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), in September 2025. The new party aims to contest the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections independently. Yadav announced his candidature from the Mahua constituency, where he faces a multi-cornered contest against RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan, LJP’s Sanjay Singh, and Independent candidate Ashma Parveen.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 10:46 AM IST
