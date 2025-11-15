Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

The Jan Suraj Party faced a major shock on Friday after its Tarari Assembly candidate, Chandrashekhar Singh, died of a heart attack. His death took place on the same day the election results were announced. Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patna at the time of his passing.

According to the Election Commission, he secured 2,271 votes from Tarari, where BJP candidate Vishal Prashant won the seat. The news created a wave of sadness among supporters and party workers who were following the counting closely.

Singh had earlier suffered a heart attack on 31 October while campaigning in his constituency. He was admitted to a hospital in Patna and continued receiving treatment.

On Friday, around 4 pm, he suffered a second heart attack, which proved fatal. Doctors attempted to revive him, but he did not survive. His sudden death created shock in the party ranks, as he had remained active during the campaign despite health issues. The incident has added grief to an already disappointing day for the Jan Suraj Party.

A Respected Community Voice

Chandrashekhar Singh was a retired headmaster from Kurmuri village and held strong respect in his community. He did not belong to a political family but earned local support through his work in the education sector. He was inspired by Prashant Kishor’s political movement after the formation of the Jan Suraj Party and was offered a chance to contest the election.

His village plunged into mourning soon after receiving the news. His body had not reached the village at the time of reporting, while family members travelled with his remains from Patna to Ara.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party failed to win a single seat in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, as per the latest Election Commission data. The party contested 238 constituencies, one of the highest numbers in the election, but could not convert its large-scale visibility into electoral gains.

Most Jan Suraaj candidates received less than 10 percent of the vote share in their seats, which also placed them below the level needed to retain their security deposits. The overall performance remains far below the expectations set during the campaign.

Visibility Did Not Convert Into Votes

The party’s best performance came from Marhaura, where Naveen Kumar Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, finished second but lost by 27,928 votes to RJD’s Jitendra Kumar Rai.

The margin highlighted how far the party remained from securing its first win. Despite a long campaign focused on unemployment, migration, and industrial development, Jan Suraaj could not translate its messaging into booth-level support. The results showed that the excitement around the party’s padyatras and public meetings did not convert into votes on polling day.

