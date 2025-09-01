Last Day: 36,475 Claims Filed For Inclusion, 2,17,049 For Exclusion In Bihar SIR; Objections Will Be Considered Even After Sept 1

Bihar Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India, on the officially last day (Monday, Sept 1, 2025), stated that 25 claims have been filed for inclusion in and 119 objections have been raised for exclusion by political parties from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

However, the Election Commission of India on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims/objections filed to the Bihar draft roll even after the September 1 deadline will be considered.

36,475 electors have also filed individual claims for the inclusion and 2,17,049 for exclusion till Sept 1, the poll body said. 48,630 claims have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Sharing the daily bulletin, the ECI also stated that it has received 16,56,886 Form 6s, which pertain to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age; however, 91,462 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties can file objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the poll body said.

BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public & Objections (Form 7) from the public & file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (Aug 25, 2025) stated that documents of 99.11 per cent electors in Bihar have been received as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls, adding that only 0.89 per cent of electors remain to submit their documents.

As the last date to file claims/objections to the draft electoral rolls is coming close, and after the Election Commission rebutted ‘vote theft’ at a press conference, the Opposition parties have repeatedly been criticising the Bihar SIR, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session. Denial of government’s nod to the discussion on Bihar SIR, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in the state over the alleged ‘vote theft’ during the revision exercise of electoral rolls.

However, the poll body has rejected the allegations, saying that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. In such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CEC further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency in which the complaint is being made. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

