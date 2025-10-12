NDA Set To Announce Seat-Sharing Deal For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Today

The NDA government is expected to announce its much-awaited seat-sharing deal for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 today. Sources from the Bharatiya Janata Party point out that the seat-sharing has been finalized and agreed among the alliance constituents with the exception of final-hour negotiations on a couple of seats.

A top BJP functionary, who did not want to be named, also confirmed that the “seat-sharing agreement has been finalized,” going on to add that the formal announcement will be made later during the day.

Key core group meeting attended

Senior BJP leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda joined a key core group meeting at Nadda’s residence in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting was held to finalize seat-sharing of NDA allies and shortlist candidates for key constituencies. Senior leaders from Bihar and a few national office-bearers too were present at the meeting.

The meet is ahead of the planned BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, which will seal the list of candidates.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and voting will be counted on November 14.

High-Stakes Political Battle Ahead

Bihar’s political temperature has increased sharply since the Election Commission’s October 6 declaration. The election is going to be one of the most defining ones in recent history, with all four prime contenders Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, and Prashant Kishor having a big political challenge to overcome.

While Nitish Kumar struggles to make his politics a continuing fact, Tejashwi Yadav seeks his first shot at chief ministership. Chirag Paswan is attempting to rebuild and re-create his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy, and Prashant Kishor is attempting to bring down the establishment with his mass movement.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (INDIA alliance) is still embroiled in internal tensions regarding seat-sharing. The Congress has been frustrated by procrastination, with party leaders suggesting that the party may decide to fight single-handedly if negotiations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) do not move forward.

Adjusting to the tension, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has issued the alliance an ultimatum requesting a clear notification of its seat allocation by October 14, or it will be willing to go alone.

