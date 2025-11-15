Priyank Kharge Reacts to Bihar Loss: ‘Not Ready to Accept This Mandate; Results Extremely Surprising’

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge reacted strongly the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results stating that the verdict was “extremely surprising” and “not acceptable.”

Kharge Calls Bihar Mandate Unexpected

Priyank Kharge said that the NDA’s victory in Bihar was unexpected for Congress. He talked to reporters about matter while noting that the verdict was “extremely surprising,” and Congress never expected it. He now commented that the party will analyze the loss of Bihar and what led much to the result since the final verdict is now out.

“Not Ready to Accept This Mandate,” Says Kharge

Kharge shared he was not satisfied with the results. Kharge stated, “I am not ready to accept this mandate,” as he noted that losing and winning go hand in hand with elections, EXCEPT when it is a clear verdict of one-side only. According to Kharge, you put your nose to the grindstone by the strong groundwork before allotting out the tickets and it does not reflect the spoke “People’s mandate.”

NDA Records Huge Win in Bihar 2025

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Bihar Assembly Elections in a landslide. The BJP won 89 seats, followed by the JD(U) with 85.

Other NDA allies won a large number of seats for a high overall strike rate for the NDA across the state.

General Opposition Performance A Lot Less

The Mahagathbandhan consisting of the RJD and Congress saw a significant setback.

RJD only won 25 seats, Congress made no mark with other partners.

Jan Suraaj, important because of Prashant Kishor and big ground campaign expectations ended up winning no seats.

NDA Records a Three-Fourths Majority

The NDA had 202 of the 243 seats, giving them a commanding three-fourths majority.

This is the second occasion the NDA crossed the 200 mark, with the previous 206 seats won in 2010.

Seat Breakdown: NDA and Others

NDA Performance

BJP: 89 seats

JD(U): 85 seats

LJP (Ram Vilas): 19 seats

HAM (Secular): 5 seats

Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats

Mahagathbandhan Performance

RJD: 25 seats

CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats

IIP: 1 seat

CPI(M): 1 seat

Other Parties

AIMIM: 5 seats

BSP: 1 seat

(INPUTS FROM ANI)