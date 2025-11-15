Priyank Kharge Reacts to Bihar Loss: ‘Not Ready to Accept This Mandate; Results Extremely Surprising’

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge reacted strongly the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results stating that the verdict was “extremely surprising” and “not acceptable.”
Kharge Calls Bihar Mandate Unexpected
Priyank Kharge said that the NDA’s victory in Bihar was unexpected for Congress. He talked to reporters about matter while noting that the verdict was “extremely surprising,” and Congress never expected it. He now commented that the party will analyze the loss of Bihar and what led much to the result since the final verdict is now out.
“Not Ready to Accept This Mandate,” Says Kharge
Kharge shared he was not satisfied with the results. Kharge stated, “I am not ready to accept this mandate,” as he noted that losing and winning go hand in hand with elections, EXCEPT when it is a clear verdict of one-side only. According to Kharge, you put your nose to the grindstone by the strong groundwork before allotting out the tickets and it does not reflect the spoke “People’s mandate.”
NDA Records Huge Win in Bihar 2025
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Bihar Assembly Elections in a landslide. The BJP won 89 seats, followed by the JD(U) with 85.
Other NDA allies won a large number of seats for a high overall strike rate for the NDA across the state.
General Opposition Performance A Lot Less
The Mahagathbandhan consisting of the RJD and Congress saw a significant setback.
RJD only won 25 seats, Congress made no mark with other partners.
Jan Suraaj, important because of Prashant Kishor and big ground campaign expectations ended up winning no seats.
NDA Records a Three-Fourths Majority
The NDA had 202 of the 243 seats, giving them a commanding three-fourths majority.
This is the second occasion the NDA crossed the 200 mark, with the previous 206 seats won in 2010.
Seat Breakdown: NDA and Others
NDA Performance
BJP: 89 seats
JD(U): 85 seats
LJP (Ram Vilas): 19 seats
HAM (Secular): 5 seats
Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats
Mahagathbandhan Performance
RJD: 25 seats
CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats
IIP: 1 seat
CPI(M): 1 seat
Other Parties
AIMIM: 5 seats
BSP: 1 seat
(INPUTS FROM ANI)
Vani Verma is a content writer with over 2 years of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, health and digital media. She has a knack for creating engaging and research-driven content that resonates with readers, blending creativity with clarity. Passionate about media trends, culture, and storytelling, she strives to craft content that informs, inspires, and connects.