Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: "Having Gandhi Surname Doesn't Mean You Follow Mahatma's Principles" | Bihar Elections 2025

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC slammed Priyanka Gandhi for comparing Mahagathbandhan’s struggle to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, saying her surname doesn’t reflect his principles and asserting that Bihar’s people trust NDA for development.

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: "Having Gandhi Surname Doesn't Mean You Follow Mahatma's Principles" | Bihar Elections 2025

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 10:10:02 IST

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: "Having Gandhi Surname Doesn't Mean You Follow Mahatma's Principles" | Bihar Elections 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : With the onset of the political temperature increasing ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has responded strongly to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments likening the Mahagathbandhan’s political fight to Mahatma Gandhi’s fight for citizens’ rights.

Shaina NC Slams Priyanka Gandhi’s Remarks

After Priyanka Gandhi made the statement during a rally in Katihar, Shaina NC said that just because someone carries the “Gandhi” name, doesn’t make them a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs.

“Your surname may be Gandhi, but that does not mean that you are following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi always talked about non-violence and peace, but there (in Bihar), you are in a grand alliance with the same looters,” Shaina NC told ANI.

She went further to accuse Congress and Mahagathbandhan of misleading the citizens. “Don’t spread lies because the people of Bihar know that if they want to vote for development, the only option before them is the NDA,”  she said.

The Gathering of Priyanka Gandhi in Katihar

Priyanka Gandhi previously had an event in Kadwa in Katihar where she compared Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle to free India with the political struggles being fought today by the Mahagathbandhan and Congress Party. The Congress party leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of suppression of voices and acting against democracy. “The battle that the Congress Party and the Mahagathbandhan are fighting today is the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi fought back then. Even today, we are fighting for your rights, for the truth, against an empire, and that is the empire of Narendra Modi… Today, he is running this country in the same way by suppressing people, and His party is spreading rumours…” she said.

Allegations Over BJP

Priyanka Gandhi then accused the BJP of trying to disrupt the Constitution and democratic process. She said that the “right to vote,” one of the most basic rights, is fragile. “Today, the rights Mahatma Gandhi fought for are at risk… One of the most essential rights is the right to vote… Today, the BJP tried their best to weaken the constitution… They started doing voting theft,” she added.

Phase 2 of Bihar Elections on November 11

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections concluded peacefully on Thursday with 65.08% voter turnout. The second phase involving 122 constituencies is due to be held on November 11, and vote counting is to take place on November 14.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 10:10 AM IST
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: "Having Gandhi Surname Doesn't Mean You Follow Mahatma's Principles" | Bihar Elections 2025

