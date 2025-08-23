‘There Was No Electricity, No Roads…’: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh On The RJD Tenure In Bihar

With months left for the Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday likened RJD chief Lalu Prasad to ‘Dhritarashtra’ (a character in the Mahabharata), who is “desperate to place his son on the throne”. He further alleged that the public infrastructure was in shambles during the previous RJD tenure and underlined the “transformation” witnessed in Bihar.

“Lalu Yadav is desperate like ‘Dhritarashtra’ to place his son on the throne. My request to the people of Bihar, especially the youth under 30 years of age, is to understand what the situation in Bihar was like (during the RJD’s tenure). There was no electricity, no roads, no water, the poor had no homes, animals roamed in hospitals, schools were in ruins, but today the scene has changed. This is a transformed Bihar, which has taken flight, and now this Bihar needs to be given momentum…,” Singh told reporters while drawing a comparison between the RJD and JD(U), an ally of the NDA.

“‘Dhritarashtra’s dream will never be fulfilled. Even in the Mahabharata, Dhritarashtra could never make his son a king because his policies and his thinking were flawed,” the senior BJP leader noted. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the upcoming elections would be the last for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing confidence that Kumar would not return as CM again.

Yadav, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, participated in the ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’ held in Bhagalpur.

“This will be the last election of the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar again…Do you want an original CM or a duplicate?… We all need to be united and vote for change…” Yadav said while addressing the rally.”Tejashwi Yadav will take everyone along with him,” he further stated.

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place between October and November; however, the dates for the polls have not been announced yet.

