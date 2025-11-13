“Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”: Poster Of CM Nitish Kumar Sparks Buzz Outside JDU Office In Patna

A day before the Bihar Assembly election results, posters featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the bold caption “Tiger abhi zinda hai” (The tiger is still alive) appeared outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna on Thursday, drawing widespread attention. The poster, put up by former Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Ranjit Sinha, describing Nitish Kumar as the “protector of Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, upper castes, and minorities.”

#WATCH | Poster featuring CM Nitish Kumar that reads “Tiger abhi zinda hain” put up outside JDU office in Patna, Bihar #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/zZIggXeyJ5 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

Political Context

The posters surfaced amid ongoing speculations about Nitish Kumar’s health, which had become a major talking point during the campaign. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had repeatedly questioned the Chief Minister’s fitness and ability to continue leading the state, sparking a war of words between the two political camps.

Despite such criticism, the JD(U) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have maintained that Nitish Kumar remains the coalition’s strongest face and a symbol of governance stability in Bihar.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

Most exit polls released earlier this week predicted a comfortable return for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is projected to fall short of the majority mark.

According to a poll of polls compiled on Tuesday, the NDA is expected to secure around 148 seats, indicating a likely return to power. In contrast, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is predicted to win about 88 seats, despite running an aggressive campaign promising change. Other smaller parties and independents are projected to capture around seven seats.

The first phase of polling saw a 65.08% voter turnout, while the second phase, held on November 6, recorded an even higher turnout of 68.76%. All major alliances including the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have claimed that the strong voter participation reflects growing public support for their respective campaigns.

Background

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the contest was equally intense. The NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, had won 125 seats, securing a narrow majority over the Mahagathbandhan, which bagged 110 seats. Among key players, the JD(U) had won 43 seats, while the BJP claimed 74. On the opposition side, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress managed 19.

