Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

As Bihar polls draws near, focus is not only on political parties and promises; the crorepati candidates also dominate on the ballot with vast declared assets. In some affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, several candidates in the race for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have declared wealth of hundreds of crores, reflecting an increasing trend of wealth in Bihar state politics.

1. Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh — Wealthiest Candidate

Ranked first among crorepati candidates is Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh from Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), running from Lauriya. He has around ₹370 crores declared assets, which is $50 million United States dollars, making him the wealthiest candidate in this year’s Bihar elections. His wealth primarily consists of immovable assets such as land and properties in multiple districts.

2. Nitish Kumar — Massive Wealth Declared

Not to be confused with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the other candidate with the same name, running from Gurua with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, ranked second with around ₹250 crores declared assets. He has agriculture land, commercial buildings, luxury vehicles, and lots of wealth.

3. Kumar Pranay – A Wealthy BJP Face

BJP Candidate Kumar Pranay from Munger has declared total assets of more than ₹170 Crore. Pranay has a business background, real estate and significantly contributes to his total asset value.

4. Alok Singh – Independent Candidate with Wealth

Independent candidate Alok Singh from Patna Sahib has declared nearly ₹140 Crore in assets. Alok Singh has businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality and construction.

5. Rakesh Ranjan – RJD Candidate with Big Holdings

Rakesh Ranjan from the RJD ranks fifth in the canidates with nearly ₹120 Crore in assets, both in movable assets, gold, and property investment holdings.

Rising Trend of Crorepati Candidates

As reported, over 40 percent of Bihar candidates running in this election are crorepati’s. This is an increase over prior elections and suggests that having financial backing is becoming more of a rit and influence in campaigning.

All financial details are based on publicly available election affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India. Figures and rankings may vary as new data becomes available.

