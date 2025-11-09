LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025 Georgia IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

The Bihar Elections 2025 see some of the state’s wealthiest candidates competing, with declared assets worth hundreds of crores, sparking public interest in money power and political influence.

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 9, 2025 11:07:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

As Bihar polls draws near, focus is not only on political parties and promises; the crorepati candidates also dominate on the ballot with vast declared assets. In some affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, several candidates in the race for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have declared wealth of hundreds of crores, reflecting an increasing trend of wealth in Bihar state politics. 

1. Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh — Wealthiest Candidate

Ranked first among crorepati candidates is Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh from Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), running from Lauriya. He has around ₹370 crores declared assets, which is $50 million United States dollars, making him the wealthiest candidate in this year’s Bihar elections. His wealth primarily consists of immovable assets such as land and properties in multiple districts.

2. Nitish Kumar — Massive Wealth Declared

Not to be confused with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the other candidate with the same name, running from Gurua with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, ranked second with around ₹250 crores declared assets. He has agriculture land, commercial buildings, luxury vehicles, and lots of wealth.

3. Kumar Pranay – A Wealthy BJP Face 

BJP Candidate Kumar Pranay from Munger has declared total assets of more than ₹170 Crore. Pranay has a business background, real estate and significantly contributes to his total asset value. 

4. Alok Singh – Independent Candidate with Wealth 

Independent candidate Alok Singh from Patna Sahib has declared nearly ₹140 Crore in assets. Alok Singh has businesses across multiple industries, including hospitality and construction. 

5. Rakesh Ranjan – RJD Candidate with Big Holdings

Rakesh Ranjan from the RJD ranks fifth in the canidates with nearly ₹120 Crore in assets, both in movable assets, gold, and property investment holdings. 

Rising Trend of Crorepati Candidates 

As reported, over 40 percent of Bihar candidates running in this election are crorepati’s. This is an increase over prior elections and suggests that having financial backing is becoming more of a rit and influence in campaigning. 

All financial details are based on publicly available election affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India. Figures and rankings may vary as new data becomes available.

Also Read: Bihar Election Phase 2: Schools and Banks to Stay Shut on November 11 – Check Out City-Wise List

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 11:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar assembly pollsBihar Election 2025bihar newsBihar PoliticsbjpCandidate AssetsCrorepati CandidatesElection AffidavitsJDURichest Candidates Biharrjd

RELATED News

‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: “Having Gandhi Surname Doesn’t Mean You Follow Mahatma’s Principles” | Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Election Phase 2: Schools and Banks to Stay Shut on November 11 – Check Out City-Wise List

Bihar Election Battle: When Will Bihar Phase-1 And Phase-2 Results Be Out ?

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Was Abhishek Bajaj Secretly Dating Donal Bisht While Married To Akanksha Jindal?

How To Book Tickets For India vs South Africa Test At Eden Gardens? Check For Complete Details

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir To Get More Powers, New Amendment Will Now Make Him…

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

WPL 2026: From Harmanpreet Kaur to G. Kamalini, Full List of Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players

When Is Team India’s Next Cricket Match? Check Here

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 09-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

UK Shared Key Intelligence With Canada In Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case, Report Suggests India Link

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores
Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores
Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores
Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

QUICK LINKS