Home > Bihar Elections > ‘Upekshit’ Moment: Old Video Of Ex-President Ramnath Kovind Correcting Tej Pratap’s Hindi Goes Viral After His Bihar Defeat

An old 2015 video of former President Ram Nath Kovind correcting Tej Pratap Yadav’s Hindi during his oath has gone viral again. The clip resurfaced on social media shortly after Tej Pratap’s defeat in the Bihar elections, sparking fresh reactions online.

Tej Pratap’s ‘Upekshit’ moment goes viral again. (Screengrab: X/@lalityadav901)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 13:16:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A decade-old video of former President Ram Nath Kovind correcting Tej Pratap Yadav’s Hindi during his 2015 oath-taking ceremony has gone viral again, days after the RJD leader faced defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The clip is now being shared by many on social media and has rejuvenated public interest in one of the most discussed moments of Tej Pratap’s early political career.

This viral footage shows the then-minister Tej Pratap mispronouncing the word “Apekshit” (expected) as he took the oath and instead saying “Upekshit” (neglected) during the oath-taking ceremony in 2015. It happened on November 19, 2015, when then Governor Ram Nath Kovind immediately stopped him. Kovind asked him to repeat the oath as it was written and explained that everything in constitutional proceedings should be worded correctly.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @satire_me



The clip led to political debate at that time, wherein Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked Kovind’s sternness and even demanded that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, take his oath afresh on account of mispronunciation of certain words. For years, the clip has surfaced and then sunk again, but its revival now-after Tej Pratap’s latest electoral defeat-has added fresh layers of political irony.

Viral Resurgence After Bihar 2025 Loss

Tej Pratap Yadav suffered a severe jolt in the 2025 Bihar elections, losing the Mahua seat that he contested with his newly floated party, the Janshakti Janata Dal. Once a key face of the RJD, Tej Pratap’s political graph has fallen considerably since his falling-out with the party and his family. Expelled by the RJD in May 2025 over a controversial social media post, he floated the JJD and fielded candidates across 43 constituencies, but the party lacked organization, resources, and grassroots traction.

While RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ran a structured, issue-focused campaign, Tej Pratap relied on small personal meetings and emotional appeals, often projecting himself as a sidelined elder brother. However, his limited party machinery and fractured Yadav support base hindered his prospects. His defeat allowed rivals and the internet to revive the old “Upekshit vs Apekshit” moment to mock his political downturn.

ALSO READ: Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 1:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS