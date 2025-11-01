LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan andhra news canada Andhra Pradesh news bihar Tunisia india Kerala extreme poverty free Samia Suluhu Hassan
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja is an Indian politician and Gujarat State Minister. Rivaba’s nomination holds personal significance for her and also reflects the BJP’s strategy to encourage greater participation of women in politics.

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here... (Pic Credit: 'X')
Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here... (Pic Credit: 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 1, 2025 14:27:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Despite being known as Ravindrasinh Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja also has her own identity. She was sworn in as the new minister under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat on October 17th, 2025.

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja is an Indian politician and Gujarat State Minister. She belongs to a family that has been closely connected with social work in the city. Her notable appointments are Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education.

She married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. The couple, who run a restaurant in Rajkot, have a daughter named ‘Nidhyana’. Her desire to have a good rapport with the people and to assist them has already earned her the respect and recognition of a good minister. 

Rivaba’s nomination holds personal significance for her and also reflects the BJP’s strategy to encourage greater participation of women in politics. Jadeja’s parents are Hardevsinh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki. Her Father, Hardevsinh Solanki, is a Gujarati Businessman. 

Education 

A mechanical engineer, Rivaba aspired to become a bureaucrat, but politics soon became her calling. 

Rivaba started an NGO named Shree Matrushakti Charitable Trust to help women and create women’s empowerment.

Political Career

Rivaba Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and became active in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra region. She contested from the Jamnagar North constituency as a BJP candidate and won by a margin of over 50,000 votes in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Before joining the BJP, Rivaba Jadeja was a member of the Rajput organization Karni Sena. She shot to the limelight in 2018 when the Karni Sena staged massive protests over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmaavat’, alleging objectionable content.
The same year, she was appointed as the president of Karni Sena’s women’s wing. It is expected that when Rivaba will take over her new role as minister, she will further promote the political engagement of women in Gujarat moving forward.

Her nomination by the BJP incidentally came a week after Parimal Nathwani, Director, Corporate Affairs, at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), appealed to all parties “not to give tickets to candidates who would allow crime to flourish in Jamnagar”. 
Rivaba Jadeja was among the 26 ministers sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Friday, alongside the new Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghvi.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and BJP National President JP Nadda, along with senior leaders Swaroopji Thakor, Parshottam Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, and Kanubhai Desai.
This marks the first major cabinet reshuffle since Bhupendra Patel began his second term as Chief Minister.

The change followed a high-level meeting in Delhi involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Minister CR Patil, where the final decisions were made.

ALSO READ: Who Is Osama Shahab? Meet The Rising MLA From Siwan Set To Shake Up The Raghunathpur Vidhansabha Seat In 2025

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 2:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025biharelection-hero-3political-newsravindrasinh jadejarivaba jadeja

RELATED News

Who Is Osama Shahab? Meet The Rising MLA From Siwan Set To Shake Up The Raghunathpur Vidhansabha Seat In 2025

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

Dularchand Yadav Lalu’s Right-Hand Man Shot Dead Amid Bihar Campaign Chaos

Bihar Polls: Four-Way Electoral Battle In Munger As BJP Battles To Hold Volatile Seat

Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For ‘Chhath Puja Drama’ Jibe, Calls It An Insult To Faith

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Srikakulam Temple Stampede: ‘Pained’ PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu Express Grief After Tragic Incident Kills Several

Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis After 20 Years

Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

Big Travel Update For Passengers: Indian Railways Announces Lower Berth Reservation Rules, All You Need To Know

Gold or Bitcoin: Where Should You Invest in 2025?

Canada PM Mark Carney Apologises To Trump Over Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad Row: What Exactly Happened

Shocking Visuals Emerge From Srikakulam Temple Stampede: What Led To The Tragedy In Andhra Pradesh?

Adani Defence & Aerospace’s Kanpur Ammunition Complex Wins SIDM Champion Award 2025 For Design And Manufacturing Excellence

World Vegan Day 2025: How the World Is Going Green, One Meal at a Time

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…
Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…
Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…
Who Is Rivaba Jadeja? Know About Her Profile, Education, And Political Career Here…

QUICK LINKS