71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji gets Best Actress award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was on Tuesday honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.’

Mukerji received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

Rani Mukerji, who debuted in the Bollywood industry with the film ‘Raja Ki Aaegi Baaraat’ in 1996, clinched her biggest acting honour to date after she was conferred with the National Award for her brilliant performance in the legal drama ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, released in 2023.

The actress was elated as she recieved the National Award from President Murmu. Mukerji donned a beautiful brown saree for the event. She complemented her outfit with a white necklace, silver-plated earrings and bangles.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film stars Rani Mukerji as Mrs Chatterjee and also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian couple living in Norway, whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Rani plays Debika, a mother who challenges an unfamiliar legal system to regain custody of her children. The film highlights the cultural misunderstandings between Indian parenting traditions and Western child welfare systems.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Rani shared her experience of being part of the film and what inspired her to explore experimental cinema.

“It gives immense happiness as then we realise that our audience wants to watch different sorts of movies, content, and if we present good content and story, then they will come to watch,” the actress told ANI.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Apart from Rani’s win, the 71st National Awards have also recognised several other films and artists. Best Cinematography was awarded to The Kerala Story.

Best Choreography went to Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora Baje in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Kathal bagged the Best Hindi Film award, while the Best Female Playback Singer award went to Shilpa Rao. (ANI)

