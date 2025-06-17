Live Tv
Aamir Khan Reveals The Real Reason Why He Turned Down Bajrangi Bhaijaan And Suggested Salman Khan's Name

Aamir Khan revealed he was first offered Bajrangi Bhaijaan but suggested Salman Khan for the lead, calling him the perfect fit. The film went on to become a massive box office hit and one of Salman’s most beloved roles.

June 17, 2025

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2015 and remains one of his most iconic performances.

However, not many know that the heartwarming story was initially offered to Aamir Khan. The actor recently revealed this during an interview with Mashable India.

Aamir Felt Salman Was the Right Choice

When Aamir Khan heard the script from screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, he immediately felt Salman Khan was the perfect fit. Aamir said, “Please appreciate my honesty… After hearing the story, I told Vijayendra ji, ‘Sir, Salman should do this.’” Aamir stepped aside voluntarily and did not hesitate to recommend Salman for the role.

Aamir clarified that the script wasn’t directly offered to Salman Khan after he declined. Instead, it was handed to director Kabir Khan, who then approached Salman. Aamir said, “Ultimately they didn’t go to Salman, they went to Kabir. And Kabir took it to Salman.”

Aamir Also Addressed Other Film Offers

During the same conversation, Aamir was asked about other major films he had turned down. He mentioned Josh and joked about not wanting to discuss it. As for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aamir clarified that he was never approached and that Shah Rukh Khan was always meant for that role.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan features Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film tells the emotional journey of Bajrangi, a kind-hearted man who takes it upon himself to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family. With its strong emotional core and memorable performances, the film won hearts globally and was a massive box-office hit. 

Tags: aamir khanbajrangi bhaijaansalman khansitaare zameen par
