Ambani family celebrates Navratri with devotion, tradition and grandeur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations this year were a heartfelt display of devotion, tradition and togetherness. The Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, offered a soulful ode to the goddess Durga with her special performance, soaked in faith and festivity.

From the sacred rhythm of the aarti to the joyful beats of garba and the beautifully handcrafted decor, every element in the Ambani’s Navratri celebrations honoured the Goddess. They showcased the craftsmanship of skilled artisans from Gujarat.

The Navratri celebrations commenced with the aarti of Goddess Durga which was performed by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Merchant, Radhika Merchant, and other family members of the Ambani family.

Following the prayers, the celebratory atmosphere came alive with the energetic beats of garba, where family members and guests joined in traditional dance, adding vibrancy to the occasion.

The intricately designed decor was another highlight of the Navratri celebrations at the Ambani family. The decor featured beautifully handcrafted elements by skilled artisans from Gujarat.

Nita Ambani mesmerised everyone with her soulful performance dedicated to the Goddess. She was joined by several background dancers, exuding a spirit of Navratri while leaving a memorable impression on the attendees.

The Ambanis’ celebration of Navratri not only emphasised their faith in Goddess Durga but also underscored the importance of family, unity, and cultural preservation.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also performed Garba during the Navratri celebrations.

The Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations stood as a heartfelt tribute to devotion, culture, and togetherness, while highlighting India’s rich artisanal heritage. (ANI)

