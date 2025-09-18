Deepika Padukone impressed by Alia Bhatt's premiere look, calls her "stunning"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 18:50:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned heads in a glamorous avatar at the premiere of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

The actor looked beautiful, dressed in a white gown as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia also shared pictures of her evening look on Instagram, bringing her charm to social media.

“The good, the bads and the glam,” she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

While fans swooned over her beauty and stunning appearance, fellow actor Deepika Padukone couldn’t help but show her love.

Taking to the comment section, Deepika wrote, “STUNNING!” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Many others also reacted to the post, including Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, who wrote, “OMG WOWS.” Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Saba Pataudi also loved the actor’s pictures.

Coming back to the event, Alia Bhatt chose a strappy long white dress with a satin finish. She completed the look with a statement belt, light jewellery, and a white hand-held bag. Alia kept her hair tied in a bun, further accentuated with smoky eyes and nude lips.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor also arrived at the premiere, with visuals showing the couple entering hand-in-hand before posing for the media. Ranbir was dressed in a white shirt, which he paired with a white blazer and black trousers.

Many other celebrities also attended the premiere, including the likes of Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan. The Ambani family also graced the red carpet.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in ‘Alpha’, also starring Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film, which is expected to boast a female-centric narrative, will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

