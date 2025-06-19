ED Questions Bollywood Actor Dino Morea In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Probe

Bollywood actor Dino Morea visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the Mithi River desilting project, a flood mitigation initiative that has come under scrutiny for possible financial misconduct.

Morea’s appearance follows recent search operations conducted by the ED on June 6, during which the agency searched 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi, including premises linked to the actor and several other individuals associated with the desilting contracts.

Investigation Focuses on Fund Misappropriation

The investigation is centered on allegations that public funds allocated for the desilting of the Mithi River—a key component of Mumbai’s drainage infrastructure—may have been diverted or misused.

Authorities suspect that contractors, middlemen, and officials involved in the project might have submitted inflated bills and false completion reports, effectively misrepresenting the scope of work done.

The ED is conducting the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following reports of financial discrepancies highlighted by earlier inquiries conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Both agencies had raised red flags about inconsistencies in the project’s financial documentation and execution.

Background: The Mithi River Desilting Project

Launched after the catastrophic 2005 floods in Mumbai, the Mithi River desilting effort was spearheaded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with other local bodies to prevent future flood damage.

The river, which serves as a natural drainage channel, plays a crucial role in monsoon water management across the city.

Over the years, authorities have carried out multiple rounds of debris clearance and maintenance work.

However, recent audits have revealed a mismatch between reported progress and on-ground reality, leading to suspicions that some of the work logs may have been fabricated to claim payments for incomplete or non-existent work.

Actor and Family Under ED Scanner

Sources indicate that the agency is looking into Morea’s possible business ties with individuals involved in executing contracts for the desilting project.

While the exact nature of his role remains under examination, officials have confirmed that his brother has also been questioned in connection with the same case.

So far, neither the ED nor the actor has issued a formal statement on the proceedings.

Investigators are currently working to determine whether financial transactions linked to the project may have involved shell firms or layered accounts.

Wider Implications

The case highlights the ongoing challenge of maintaining transparency in large-scale civic infrastructure projects, particularly those involving disaster mitigation.

The ED’s actions signal an intent to pursue leads stemming from earlier corruption probes, with a focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying beneficiaries of any unlawful financial activity.

Further developments are expected as the investigation continues.

