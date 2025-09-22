LIVE TV
Emotional fans queue up to bid tearful goodbye to Zubeen Garg, one says, "He was loved by all"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 22, 2025 10:07:05 IST

Emotional fans queue up to bid tearful goodbye to Zubeen Garg, one says, "He was loved by all"

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): Emotional fans continue to turn up at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their last respects to Assam’s popular singer Zubeen Garg on Monday.

Visuals from outside the complex show people in large numbers waiting in long queues for the final glimpse of the music icon. Fans appeared visibly sad as they mourned the tragic passing of Zubeen Garg.

One of the fans spoke to ANI and expressed her thoughts. “What do I even say. I don’t have words to speak. The entire state is grieving. Ever since we heard the news, all of us have been crying. It was a shock for everyone. He was loved by all. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

Another fan was seen breaking down in tears as she grieved the singer’s passing.

“It is a sad moment. He was a good human being. We are just speechless,” one said.

The last rites of Zubeen Garg will be conducted on Tuesday, September 23, at Kamarkuchi village, Sonapur. While addressing the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted. A state funeral will be held on September 23.”

He also spoke about Garg’s death certificate, which mentioned the cause of death as “drowning.”

“The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible,” he said.

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: assamentertainment newsZubeen Gargzubeen-garg-final-tributeszubeen-garg-last-rites

