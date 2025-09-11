"Gutka nahi khana chahiye…": Akshay Kumar warns fans at 'Jolly LLB 3' event

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of ‘Jolly LLB 3’ was launched in Kanpur on Wednesday, where Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla came together for the grand event.

During the press conference, Akshay Kumar made headlines not just for the film but also for his strong message about staying away from tobacco.

When asked by a reporter about his experience playing a character from Kanpur and whether he noticed the city’s association with gutka (tobacco), Akshay gave a direct response: “Balki gutka nahi khana chahiye” (Tobacco should not be consumed), he said.

The journalist tried to interrupt him, but the actor, known for his quick wit, replied with humor, “Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Main bol raha hoon, gutka nahi khana chahiye, that’s it.” (“Is this my interview or yours? I’m saying, one should not eat gutka.”) His reply quickly went viral on social media.

The trailer of ‘Jolly LLB 3’ gives a glimpse of the courtroom clash between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Tripathi.

The film brings back the essence of the popular franchise, with two Jollies fighting to prove who the ‘real’ one is. The three-minute-six-second trailer showcases constant arguments between the two lawyers, while Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, struggles to maintain control of his courtroom.

Along with Akshay and Arshad, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is set to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)