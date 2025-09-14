"India is going to win, no doubt about that": Sai Dharam Tej on Asia Cup IND-PAK clash 2025
Home > Bollywood > "India is going to win, no doubt about that": Sai Dharam Tej on Asia Cup IND-PAK clash 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 01:22:06 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): South Indian actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his confidence in the skills of the Indian cricket team to defeat the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tomorrow.

While talking to ANI, Sai Dharam Tej said that the Indian cricket team will “undoubtedly” win the match against the Pakistan cricket team tomorrow, expressing his belief in the skills of the Indian cricket team.

He said, “India is going to win, man. There’s no doubt about that. My focus and my prayers are for India to win, no matter what.”

The clash between India and Pakistan during the ongoing Asia Cup, the first meeting between these two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces, will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

The match is still taking place despite plenty of opposition from fans and politicians alike. Just like nearly every India-Pakistan match, tempers could flare up during the course of the match, with both teams aiming to maintain the upper hand over each other.

Ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan, the childhood coach of spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Kapil Pandey, urged the team to maintain pressure on the arch-rivals, not lose their temper in the light of the current strained political relations between both nations and score at least 250 if batting first.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil said, “There is a lot of hype for this match and a lot of opposition as well. Despite this, the match is being played. To play that match at this time, there is a lot of pressure within the players. Because we have to win this match at any cost. And to play something to win 100 per cent, there is a lot of pressure on us.”

The coach also said that Team India’s batting and bowling is at “top level”.

“Our openers are Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. We also have Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and a strong middle order, who can change the game. In the bowling, we have Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, and we look compact as a unit,” he added.

India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over UAE, while Pakistan secured a 93-run win over Oman on Friday.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

