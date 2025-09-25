LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 23:47:05 IST

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

Los Angeles [US], September 25 (ANI): Diljit Dosanjh has earned a place on the global stage with his first-ever nomination for the International Emmy Awards 2025.

The nominations were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The singer-actor has been shortlisted in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’

Dosanjh will compete against some of the world’s most acclaimed talents. The 2025 International Emmy Best Actor nominees include David Mitchell for ‘Ludwig,’ Oriol Pla for ‘Yo, Adicto (I, Addict),’ and Diego Vasquez for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

Diljit’s powerful performance as Chamkila has not only won praise from fans and critics but also secured him this historic Emmy nomination. The film has also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, making it a double celebration for the team.

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film tells the story of Punjab’s iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the “Elvis of Punjab.” Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra and was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film’s live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated.

Indian content has been steadily making its mark at the Emmys in recent years. In 2020, Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ made history by winning the Best Drama Series award, while comedian Vir Das took home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special ‘Vir Das: For India.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Amar Singh Chamkiladiljit dosanjhEmmy nominationInternational Emmy Awards 2025parineeti chopra

RELATED News

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Netflix, Red Chillies, claims 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is defamatory
Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', share glimpses from Day 1
"My film was shot before Pahalgam attack but match…": Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy
'Sholay' restored-version with original ending set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Sydney
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini Nano Banana Can Turn Simple Selfie Into A Professional Photo For LinkedIn With These Prompts
Uttarakhand CM Dhami lays emphasis on indigenous products
Russian Deputy Prime Minister meets PM Modi; leaders discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers
Zodiac signs who can’t handle a breakup
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals her over-the-top routine, says she travels from Gwalior to Agra to buy "coffee"
International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Updated Points Table: Pakistan Spot 2nd Place To Face India In Final
Mumbai Airport sees surge in self-service adoption, 6.3 million passengers used DigiYatra in 16 months
China Open: Sinner marches to round two with win over two-time finalist Cilic
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy 2025 Nomination For ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ Says ‘It’s All Because Of Imtiaz Ali’
International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated
International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated
International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated
International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated

QUICK LINKS