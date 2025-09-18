"It's beyond love, time, space": Deepti Naval, Jitesh Thakur, Alankrita Bora speak on 'Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): After a successful international run, including a market screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, ‘Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms’–an Indo-Swiss collaboration–will release in Indian theatres on September 26.

In a conversation with ANI, actress Deepti Naval, actors Brijendra Kala, Jitesh Thakur, and Alankrita Bora, and director Srinivas Abrol shared insights about the movie, describing it as a one-of-its-kind cinematic experiment.

While talking about the film, the former Miss Diva finalist Alankrita Bora said, “It’s beyond love, time, space, destiny and especially beyond realms. That’s why the name of the film is ‘Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms’.”

The movie has been filmed extensively in Switzerland, with key sequences shot in Lauterbrunnen, Moraine, Montreux, and Vevey. Alankrita Bora credited both the Swiss and Indian governments for supporting the project.

She added, “I mean, there were many types of experiences. Especially, the Switzerland government’s Tourism has supported us a lot. Additionally, the Indian government, NFDC, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. To work with these two was itself a challenge. And we learnt so much from them too. We also became so organised working with them because we didn’t know how it was going to be. How it will be. But it was a real experience.”

Veteran actress Deepti Naval, who plays a pivotal role, said the unusual subject drew her to the project. “This is a lovely story. I suddenly liked this subject. And I felt that I wanted to work with younger people. So, there is a lovely group of youngsters in this. And I had a thoroughly great time working with them. I felt very good. If someone dares to take up such a subject, you want to be associated with it. And I love love stories,” she said. Naval’s portions were largely filmed in Shimla, where she plays a guesthouse owner.

Former Mr India winner and actor Jitesh Thakur called working with veteran actor Amol Palekar in the film a “masterclass”. “On the very first day, Amol ji corrected me on dialogue delivery. He broke my rhythm, but when I fell into his flow, the scene transformed completely. For us, it was really a master class,” Thakur recalled.

He continued, “And he (Amol Palekar) used to act with us in the morning. And in the evening, he used to take our master class. I remember one thing clearly. Amol sir told Alankrita that this girl will rock. She is a born performer. “

‘Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms’ blends romance, philosophy, and breathtaking landscapes.

Director Srinivas Abrol said, “We faced challenges and made this film. The story of the film is quite different. It’s not exactly a mainstream love story.There is magical realism. There is a quest. There are a lot of interesting things. Nowadays, the audiences want to see new things. They want to see unique stories. So, we tried to make something new. Probably, it will strike a chord with the audience.”

He recounted a lighter moment from the shoot, saying, “We were shooting on a hilltop. The last train was supposed to leave at 5.30 pm. After that, there was no train.To go back to the city. And I was the one who took us to a particular location. We had to go to the hilltop. It’s a good location. By the time we shot, it was time to leave the train. We ran back. Now, I am feeling guilty. Because of me, everyone’s train might get missed. And all of us were running with big bags. Luckily, we found the train. Otherwise, we would have to book a hotel. It was a memorable and fun incident.”

On the film’s larger message, the ace director stressed its relevance in today’s troubled times. “The world is full of conflict, hatred, and fear. Through this film, our intention is to spread vibrations of love and peace. That intention will be visible on screen,” Abrol said.

Calling it an “amazing” experience, actor Brijendra Kala said, “It’s a different kind of cinema. I am playing a philosophical type of character. And I enjoyed it very much. I am very fortunate to get an opportunity to work with Amol-ji and Deepti-ji.”

Directed by Srinivas Abrol, ‘Tara & Akash’ brings together the production might of Whispers from Eternity Films, founded by Jitesh Thakur and Alankrita Bora, and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The film is enriched by the evocative music of C Sathya and the striking cinematography of Ateet Singh, which captures everything from the panoramic train routes of Switzerland to the spiritual roots of India. Supported by Switzerland Tourism as its official tourism partner, the film blends romance with philosophy in a rare storytelling format.

‘Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms’ will release in theatres on September 26. (ANI)

