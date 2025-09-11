"Jai Mahakal wohi hai asli Khiladi," responds Akshay Kumar when fans chant 'Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday celebrated his birthday with his fans.

An event was organised specially for Akshay’s fans in Mumbai, where ‘Khiladi Kumar’ bonded with them over dance, music, and heartfelt conversations about his cinematic journey.

In visuals received by Akshay’s team, fans could be seen dancing to Akshay’s songs. The actor also won everyone’s hearts with his humility.

When fans chanted “Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari,” he responded with humility, saying, “Har Har Mahadev, Jai Mahakal — wohi hai asli Khiladi!”

Akshay was seen pointing towards the sky when he said this.

Earlier in the day, Akshay thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support throughout his Bollywood journey via a beautiful post on Instagram.

“Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay Jai Mahakal Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans,” he posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will visit Meerut on Wednesday for trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Jolly LLB 3’, which also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on September 19. (ANI)

