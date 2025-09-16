Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Starrer Looking For A Bumper Opening As Advance Booking Rakes-In Impressive Numbers
Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theaters on September 19 with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla returning. Early ticket sales look promising, and with strong word-of-mouth, the film may see a blockbuster opening weekend as it addresses social issues through comedy.

Published: September 16, 2025 16:50:32 IST

The movie Jolly LLB 3 will have a very exciting word of mouth, provided that it can impress the audience even in the smallest way possible.

The movie is supported by a good franchise and the goodwill in the form of star power. Akshay Kumar, as well as Arshad Warsi, have already been the headliners in successful films in this franchise, and the third film is set to make the best out of it in the box office.

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, the opening day sale of the movie Jolly LLB 3 in India in limited theatres is approximately 19.86K tickets.

This early booking started on Saturday on some of the screens in North India. Although the makers are confident in the film, the numbers can only rise with the over-the-counter ticket sales.

The legal comedy has taken in pre-sales approximately 62.7 lakh on its first day, and 1.99 crore with block seats, according to trade site Sacnilk. By the end of Thursday, the number can be expected to go to approximately Rs 10 crore.

The film has a two-digit debut awaiting it in the trade industry, and it can earn twice the number on Saturday and Sunday provided the word-of-mouth is very good.

The Jollies in the first two movies are united in the third film in Jolly LLB 3 by the inclusion of Saurabh Shukla along with the two in the role of Judge Tripathi in another ride.

Similar to the first part, the movie will be a social commentary of another topical matter. Just as the trailer implied, the two Jollies will be waging a case against the encroachment of lands by the farmers by the politicians as well as other influential individuals.

Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao, among others also play key roles in Jolly LLB 3. It is making it to the screens on the 19th of September. 

QUICK LINKS