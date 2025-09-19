LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025' kicks off in Mumbai, actor Yashpal Sharma recalls "It has been 8 years since I joined"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 21:42:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): The cultural calendar of Mumbai is all set for another highlight with the 8th edition of the Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025.

Presented by the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company, the festival will be held over the weekend on September 19, 20 and 21, at the Sathaye College in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, casting director Mukesh Chhabra expressed his delight over holding the festival every year. “There is a lot of young talent, and we don’t get to see much of theatre nowadays. Everyone comes to experience it. We see new actors and new filmmakers. It was important to hold such a festival in Mumbai. We have created a new space.”

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who was also present on the first day of the festival, revealed being a part of ‘Khidkiyaan’ from its first edition. “It has been eight years since I joined the festival. We had a blast with the reunion of all the creative people. Celebrities and common people come together,” he said.

The festival was launched in 2016 and has since evolved into one of India’s most dynamic theatre festivals, where powerful plays, fresh talent, and unforgettable performances come together.

“Each year, it opens new windows into storytelling, celebrating the richness of theatre while bridging it with the larger world of cinema and entertainment,” the organisers said in a statement.

Spanning across three days of celebrations, Khidkiyaan 2025 promises a mix of powerful performances, inspiring conversations, and cultural vibrancy. During the time, audiences can also look forward to three plays, including ‘Jab Sheher Hamara Sota Hai’ by Hemanth Pandey, ‘Sab Thaath Pada Reh Jayega’ by Indu Sharma and ‘Mein Bhi Bacchhan’ by Mahadev Singh Lakhawat.

This year, the theatres festival will welcome a stellar lineup of celebrity guests like Piyush Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Sunil Grover, Raftaar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Karishma Tanna, and Tejasswi Prakash. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

