'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all set to return in her fierce and fearless avatar for the much-awaited ‘Mardaani 3’.

Marking the auspicious beginning of Navratri, Yash Raj Films, on Monday, shared a new poster from the third instalment in Rani Mukerji’s celebrated cop franchise, setting up the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

Rani Mukerji will reprise her beloved character as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, the makers confirmed.

They also shared the first poster of ‘Mardaani 3’ along with the powerful chant of Algiri Nandini as they celebrate Goddess Durga’s power. It also hints toward how the daredevil cop will now have to put her life on the line to solve a “brutal case.”

The poster shows a close-up of Rani’s hand, holding onto a revolver as she stands tall against the barricade of the Delhi Police.

The announcement instantly sparked a wave of joy among fans as many have been eagerly anticipating the sequel. One wrote, “I’m counting and can’t wait to see you #Mardaani3,” while another added, “What a surprise.”

The ‘Mardaani’ films – the only female-cop-led franchise in Indian cinema – have been constantly striking a chord with the fans with their hard-hitting narratives, further serving as an eye-opener for society. The first film was released in 2014, while the second one came out in 2019. “This third chapter promises to be even darker and grittier, to give audiences a more edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience,” the makers said, as per a press release.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Mardaani 3’ will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Speaking about the film’s tone, Rani Mukerji had earlier teased that ‘Mardaani 3’ is an “edge-of-the-seat thriller” that is “dark, deadly, and brutal.”

According to the makers, the film will feature a bloody, violent clash between Shivani’s goodness and sinister evil forces. (ANI)

