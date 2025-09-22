LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 12:17:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all set to return in her fierce and fearless avatar for the much-awaited ‘Mardaani 3’.

Marking the auspicious beginning of Navratri, Yash Raj Films, on Monday, shared a new poster from the third instalment in Rani Mukerji’s celebrated cop franchise, setting up the stage for an epic battle between good and evil.

Rani Mukerji will reprise her beloved character as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, the makers confirmed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

They also shared the first poster of ‘Mardaani 3’ along with the powerful chant of Algiri Nandini as they celebrate Goddess Durga’s power. It also hints toward how the daredevil cop will now have to put her life on the line to solve a “brutal case.”

The poster shows a close-up of Rani’s hand, holding onto a revolver as she stands tall against the barricade of the Delhi Police.

The announcement instantly sparked a wave of joy among fans as many have been eagerly anticipating the sequel. One wrote, “I’m counting and can’t wait to see you #Mardaani3,” while another added, “What a surprise.”

The ‘Mardaani’ films – the only female-cop-led franchise in Indian cinema – have been constantly striking a chord with the fans with their hard-hitting narratives, further serving as an eye-opener for society. The first film was released in 2014, while the second one came out in 2019. “This third chapter promises to be even darker and grittier, to give audiences a more edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience,” the makers said, as per a press release. 

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Mardaani 3’ will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Speaking about the film’s tone, Rani Mukerji had earlier teased that ‘Mardaani 3’ is an “edge-of-the-seat thriller” that is “dark, deadly, and brutal.”

According to the makers, the film will feature a bloody, violent clash between Shivani’s goodness and sinister evil forces. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newsmardaani-3mardaani-3-posterRani Mukerji

RELATED News

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Suhana Khan roots for Aryan Khan, shares his childhood pic with dad SRK
Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' to carry essence of Meghalaya to Asian Project Market at Busan International Film Festival 2025
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Zubeen Garg's death certificate mentions "drowning" as cause of death, Assam CM assures further probe
'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

LATEST NEWS

"Everyone thought I was crazy": Sylvester Stallone wished to reprise 'Rambo' with AI de-ageing
Blake Lively celebrates 18 years of 'Gossip Girl', drops rare BTS with Michelle Trachtenberg, Penn Badgley and others
Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumored Girlfriend? A Kashmiri Muslim, Fashion Entrepreneur, Name Is…
Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre Puts Spotlight on Cancer Prevention and Multidisciplinary Collaboration for Cancer Care
Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship kicks off on September 29 at DLTA
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Shocker: Maryada Manish Evicted, Here’s What He Truly Earned Post-Nagarjuna’s Show
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Massacre: Pakistani Airstrike Drops 8 LS-6 Bombs, Kills 30 Civilians, Including Women And Children
"Celebration of culture and unity," says Booker winner Banu Mushtaq as she opens Mysuru Dasara celebrations
India, Brazil "chartering course for future partnership in the next 10 years," says Brazil envoy
This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)
'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"
'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"
'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"
'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"

QUICK LINKS