'Mastiii 4' teaser: The 'OG Boys' Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani promise a chaotic ride

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 13:59:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The first official teaser of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer ‘Mastiii 4’ has been released, bringing back the “OG Boys.”

The teaser opens to show the trio getting into yet another chaotic plan, only to find themselves in trouble over extramarital affairs. The teaser also offered a glimpse into three female characters who turned their lives upside down.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO7t84kiptk/

“Pehle ki thi Masti, phir Hui Grand Masti, phir Great Grand Masti, Ab hogi #MASTIII4. Iss November, tayyar ho jao for 4x laughter, 4x fun, and 4x jyada MASTIII. Riteish, Vivek aur Aftab wapas aa rahe hain apni puri masti, shaitani aur dosti ke saath,” the makers stated along with the teaser launch.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, ‘Mastiii 4’ will hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Made under the banner of Zee Studios Official and Wave Band Production, the film is produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Umesh Kr Bhansal.

Earlier in 2024, the lead actors announced the film with separate posts on their respective social media handles. They also unveiled the film’s logo at the time.

“Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! Let’s bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti,” Vivek Oberoi wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C366qc4L9md/

The three Masti movies were released in 2004, 2013 and 2016, respectively. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newsmastiii-4-teaserRiteish DeshmukhVivek Oberoi

