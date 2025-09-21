LIVE TV
Milind Soman flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Mumbai, says "It's PM Modi's dream to make India drug-free"

September 21, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor-model Milind Soman, along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday flagged off ‘Namo Yuva Run’ at Coastal Road Promenade in Worli, Mumbai.

BJP MP and BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Milind Soman said, “I really like it when a run is organised and I try to participate in it. Today’s run is on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister – happening in 75 cities of the country in a single day… It is our and the Prime Minister’s dream to make India drug-free, fit and self-reliant…”

‘Namo Yuva Run’ is a flagship campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), under which 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants, are being organised under the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada, marking PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

Announced on September 7, the ‘NaMo Yuva Run’, under the leadership of BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya, is a campaign for a drug-free India.

‘Namo Yuva Run’ has been held in many cities across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, emphasises health and youth participation.

“The Sewa Pakwada program will run from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, also known as the Father of the Nation. The Prime Minister firmly believes that if women are healthy, the youth will also be healthy. As part of this initiative, a blood donation camp has been organised, and youth from across the country are participating in the program. The entire nation is progressing with the concept of India,” he said.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel on Sunday participated in the ‘NaMo Yuva Run’ in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and lauded the initiative aiming at a drug-free India.

Parthiv Patel told ANI, “This is a great program. It is essential for the country to be ‘Nasha Mukt’ (drug-free). So, this program organised by Yuva Morcha is necessary, and awareness is essential.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel participated in ‘NaMo Yuva Run’ in Ahmedabad and said that thousands of youth participated to support the campaign for a drug-free India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday celebrations. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS